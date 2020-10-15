How to Avoid Getting yourself in a Locksmith Scam?

Do you know that not every locksmith is licensed? Amongst the fifty states, there are only fifteen that require all locksmiths to be legally licensed. Consequently, you are more than likely to encounter an unlicensed locksmith and consequently get scammed!

We have been hearing about locksmith scams ever since door locks were invented. Because since their invention, we have been foolishly locking ourselves out of our houses or workplaces. And then, we automatically dive into our panic modes resulting in wrongly taken decisions. We all are aware of how dangerous locksmith scams can be. From unfair charges to burglaries, housebreaking, and larcenies, a locksmith scam can cause you serious trouble.

But despite all the witty plotting of devious locksmiths, it is still possible to save yourself from locksmith scams. All we have to do is be cautious enough to take note of certain crucial signs of locksmith scams. Here are the most important notings you should take to save yourself from such a mishappening.

Pre-Plan

No one pre-plans to get locked out of his home. However, one can pre-plan a plan B. You never know when you hit your unlucky day, so better to prepare for it beforehand. Always keep a plan B. For instance, a spare key or a trustworthy friend or relative whom you have given access to your house with a duplicate door key. Or you can look for a legitimate locksmith beforehand and save the contact on your phone. You may also refer to friends and family for recommendations of licensed locksmiths. But remember the key is to prepare in advance.

Ask For An ID

It is very common for the victim to get hasty and skip the most important step. NEVER let any locksmith to your door lock until they show you their ID. Ask them for an ID and check it carefully.

Written Proofs

Do not bear unfair charges. Ask the locksmith to write the charges for you on their company’s letterhead. Make sure you take the receipt after paying.

Do Not Settle For An Unprofessional Solution

Decline the offer if your locksmith suggests an unprofessional way to unlock the door such as drilling or replacing the whole lock. Remember that a professional locksmith will always know how to crack into a solution without replacing the whole lock or damaging the door lock. Whereas a scam or unprofessional locksmith will make excuses.|

Know The Signs

It is possible to spot locksmith scams. In fact, it is not that hard. Some key things are the same for every locksmith scam.

Shockingly low prices

Scammers attract customers with unusually low prices. Don’t be fooled! No business can survive with poorly charged rates. We would suggest searching google for “average prices for locksmith near me.”

Suspicious Business Names

Keep your ears open when you call the company. Scammers usually have unusual names or they don’t have one at all. They would answer saying “locksmith service” or use some other company’s name. Again, you can google that name to match the details.

Slow Response Time

Be as skeptical as you can if the response time is longer than it was mentioned. They might be planning thievery or maybe coming from someplace more distant than they mentioned.

Company’s logo and Uniforms

Take note if the locksmith is without a uniform or his vehicle is not marked with the company’s logo. Registered locksmiths must wear the company’s uniform and drive the company’s vehicle. Although this might not be the case with carefully planned scams, this is the least you can do.

Demanding Cash or Debit

A credit card can be tracked easily. Therefore a fraud locksmith may not agree for a credit card payment.

No Contact After Service

This sign confirms a fraud locksmith. Once the fraud locksmith has been paid that is the last you will hear from him or his fraud company. They will not pick up your call and even if you manage to get in contact to complain about the low-grade service or unfair charges, the operator will tell you that they have fired the locksmith.