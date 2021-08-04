How to Decide if You Should Become a CPA

Are you considering a career as a Certified Public Accountant? You may be leaning in this direction for various reasons. Perhaps you want a job that will provide you with financial security.

If so, you might want to become a CPA because they tend to earn relatively high annual salaries when compared to many other professions. Or, you might simply be thinking about pursuing a career as a CPA because you believe you possess the skills necessary to thrive in such a role.

Regardless, like many people considering their career options, while you may be somewhat interested in becoming a CPA, you might nevertheless not be completely certain this is the right career for you.

Don’t worry if so. While this short web article should not be mistaken for thorough career advice, the following tips can help you better determine if this is a career in which you’re truly interested.

Know if You’re Dedicated to Studying and Preparing

Some careers require minimal training and background experience. That’s not the case with this career option.

Like attorneys, CPAs are elite professionals who’ve devoted years to preparing for their careers. To become a CPA, you’ll have to study accounting in college and earn the required number of postsecondary credits in your state, while also preparing to pass the notoriously challenging CPA exam.

To optimize your chances of passing, along with performing well in your college classes, you may need to devote additional time to taking a CPA exam review course. Luckily, you can save some time by taking one online instead of in person.

This isn’t meant to discourage you from deciding to become a CPA. Many types of people actually feel energized when they think about devoting years of work in pursuit of a prestigious career. You merely need to determine if you are genuinely enthusiastic about putting in the necessary effort.

Think About Adaptability

Succeeding as a CPA requires being able to adapt to industry shifts to some degree. For example, CPAs often need to research changes to tax laws to continue serving their clients to the best of their abilities.

They also need to adjust how they approach their work due to the way technology can affect their roles. For instance, now that artificial intelligence technology is sophisticated enough to handle many of the tasks CPAs used to handle, it’s becoming increasingly common for CPAs to be more focused on interacting directly with clients.

Again, this appeals to some people. You might be the type who wants a job that doesn’t remain stale and boring throughout the years. Or, you might not wish to be forced to adapt throughout your working life.

Determine Whether You’re Ambitious

Career security and the potential for advancement are among two of the top reasons some decide to become CPAs. Many strong CPAs continue to rise through the ranks, starting in low-level positions and eventually working their way up to management roles or even starting their own accounting firms.

As always, you need to consider your general career goals. Are you the type who needs to be able to advance in their career, or would you prefer a job in which you can thrive without feeling the pressure to always be climbing the ladder?

Once more, this article is no substitute for professional career counseling. You shouldn’t decide whether you’ll pursue a career as a CPA based on these points alone. They can simply help you begin thinking about this option in greater detail.