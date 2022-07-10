How to Ensure Your CBD Products are Made in a Quality Lab

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of the many active compounds found in cannabis but is not psychoactive. It has many therapeutic benefits and is touted as a cure-all product that they can give to children with autism, cancer patients struggling with nausea and vomiting, or anyone else who may have an ailment that CBD can help. The only problem? It’s impossible to know what you’re getting from a typical CBD product.

1. Click on the Company’s Website

The first way to ensure that a company makes its products in a quality lab is by ensuring that the company has a website. While some companies may only have an email form or a Facebook page, all of them should have their name and contact info on their site. If they don’t, it could mean they are attempting to pass themselves off as a legitimate business rather than producing high-quality CBD products.

2. Look at Their Company Information

There is an optimal way to conduct research on a company and ask them questions. Legitimate companies should have some information about how they were established and their mission in producing CBD products. It doesn’t necessarily mean you need to dig into their business plan, but asking a few simple questions is appropriate.

3. Check if They Test their Products

It may not be a comprehensive test, but knowing that a company has tested its products is valuable. It will ensure that what you buy is safe for consumption and that there are no contaminants such as pesticides or heavy metals in the product. It is also good to know that, even if a lab has tested a company’s CBD oil, they have also conducted their own tests to ensure the product they are selling is high quality and free of contaminants.

4. Ask if the Oil is Pure

CBD oil companies with a high-quality extraction process should be able to tell you what their extract yield is. This percentage shows how much you obtained CBD from hemp from other compounds such as THC and nutrients. If you don’t know the yield, it might be time to look elsewhere, as that company may not be able to tell you how pure their CBD oil is accurate.

5. Check if They Are a Member of the National Hemp Association

If you purchase CBD oil, it is essential to know that it was produced by an actual company rather than an individual. To ensure that a company is legitimate and isn’t trying to pass itself off as a legitimate company, look at its membership status in the National Hemp Association. It is a website that lists each company and shows their contact information, history, investors, laboratory test results, and more.

It may seem like a lot of work to look for a company willing to work with you, answer all your questions, and ensure that the CBD oil you purchase is safe and pure. But this only ensures that you buy from a legitimate business rather than contributing to the trend of fake CBD products that have flooded the market.