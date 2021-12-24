How To Find More Clients For Your Accounting Firm

Have you started an accounting firm but can’t seem to secure enough clients? Perhaps you’ve been in business for a while but want to expand your reach? Whatever the case is, client acquisition is a challenging task. Between knowing where to look and how to stand out from the competition, the obstacles are endless. Fortunately, there are practical solutions to help you increase your earnings potential. Continue reading for advice.

Create A Website

You can’t expect to get clients these days if you don’t have a strong online presence. The primary option is having a company website. When your target audience searches for accounting services, a quality website can provide them with the necessary information to work with you. As designing a website yourself can be challenging, there is accounting website software available to make the process more manageable.

Leverage Social Media Accounts

Social media has become a medium for consumers to connect with companies and brands worldwide. If you want to find more clients for your accounting firm, you must have an account on social media platforms most frequently used by your target audience. You can use the profile to build brand awareness, share tips, advertise promotions, answer questions, and communicate with potential clients.

Attend Seminars

Seminars are convenient for connecting with potential clients, whether online or in person. You can attend as a guest speaker or a participant at events for individuals or small businesses. You’ll always find someone who needs financial advice, bookkeeping, or tax services. It’s an opportunity to hand out business cards and offer financial solutions to interested parties.

Free Consultations

There’s a common misconception that accountants are only beneficial to large corporations. It’s also assumed that hiring an accountant is expensive. Why not help change the narrative by offering free consultations? It’s a meeting at no charge that gives you a chance to present your services to target audiences while providing general assistance. Since the consultation is free, people are more inclined to reach out and learn how beneficial an accountant can be.

Mindful Pricing

Affordability is essential to businesses and individuals. While you want to get paid what you’re worth, be mindful when pricing your accounting services. Evaluate offers advertised by competitors to ensure you’re not overshooting. You can also offer services on a budgetary basis to attract clients with smaller budgets.

Client Reviews And Recommendations

Word of mouth and positive client rapport remain some of the most effective ways to acquire new clients. When people can hear from individuals or organizations with similar financial issues, they’re more inclined to want to work with you.

That’s why your accounting firm needs client reviews and recommendations. If you started your accounting career as an employee, getting a letter of recommendation from a past employer is ideal. However, if you have existing or past clients satisfied with your services, asking them to write a review in your favor is recommended.

Tips And Courses

Entrusting someone with your finances isn’t a decision that should be made lightly. Unfortunately, there are a lot of con artists out there claiming to be accountants that cause more harm than good. Sometimes, consumers need to see how experienced you are in your profession.

One way of building credibility in the accounting field is to offer money tips or financial courses. You can offer these products free on a blog, website, or social media account or sell them and provide meaningful advice to potential clients. If the tips or information provided help to improve their financial outlook, they’re more inclined to invest in other services you offer.