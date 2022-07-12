How to Get Your Dog to Stop Pulling on the Leash

If your dog is pulling on the leash, there are a few things you can do to get them to stop.

Use the Right Size Collar

First, make sure that your dog is wearing a collar or harness that fits them properly. A too-tight collar can choke your dog and a too-loose one can allow them to slip out and run away. Both of these scenarios are dangerous, so it’s important to get the sizing just right.

You should be able to fit two fingers comfortably under the collar or harness.

Use a Front-Clip Harness

If your dog is a particularly strong puller, you may want to consider using a front-clip harness. This type of harness attaches to your dog’s chest, rather than their back, and can help to redirect their pulling behavior.

Start With a Shorter Leash

If your dog is used to having a lot of slack in their leash, they may be more likely to pull. To get them out of the habit, start by using a shorter leash. This will help you to keep them closer to you and make it more difficult for them to pull ahead.

Give Them a Place to Go

If your dog is pulling because they want to get to something, give them a place to go.

For example, if they’re pulling to get to another dog, turn and walk in the opposite direction. If they’re pulling to get to a particular spot, give them a command to sit or lie down once they get there.

Be Consistent

When training your dog to stop pulling on the leash, it’s important to be consistent. Every time they start to pull, give them a firm “no” and make sure to stop walking. Only start walking again when they have stopped pulling and are walking calmly by your side.

Reward Good Behavior

Whenever your dog is walking nicely on a leash, be sure to give them plenty of praise and treats. This will help them to understand that this is the behavior you want from them.

Keep Up the Training

With a little patience and consistency, you can train your dog to stop pulling on the leash. Just remember to be patient and keep up with the training, and you’ll see results in no time.