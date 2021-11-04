One of the top things a sales rep must do is to craft and create a good sales pitch. This is the cornerstone and foundation of a sales rep’s profession. A sales pitch that is well crafted and well created is considered not just a “pitch” but a personalized presentation. It is very important to make it a personalized statement because nowadays, buyers, potential customers and clients are more informed and have access to a wealth of information beforehand. Recent research revealed that well over 92 percent of customers have different perspectives and expectations of companies because of their own personal research and advice sought online. Therefore, when sales reps show up to present information to a well informed audience, the atmosphere can be one of indifference or apathy for the whole presentation. However, just because potential customers and clients are coming in more informed does not signify that personal presentations and statements or “pitch” are no longer vitally important. Actually, personalized presentations and statements are very essential to any business. Often, personal presentations and statements are many times the first in person interaction which makes the pitch even more important and crucial. Therefore, companies should take advantage of the opportunity to educate and expand the audience’s understanding of the information that they may already have about the company. As Father George Rutler would advise a properly well crafted creative sales pitch is the panicle of making the overall presentation a success as it has been said time and time again that the death of a salesman is a cookie cutter type presentation or sales pitch. So, let’s take a look at some tips on how to make a sales pitch or personalized presentation and statement that would get potential customers and clients excited