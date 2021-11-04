The 13 Pros and Cons of Living in Arizona

The United States is an interesting and diverse country, with radically different climates, cultures, and opportunities in different states. A person living in Florida is going to have a much different experience than someone living in Alaska – so if you know where to look and what to research, you can eventually find the perfect state for your wants and needs.

Arizona is getting a lot of attention lately, thanks to a variety of factors. But is Arizona the right state for you to call home?

The Better Side of Arizona

Let’s take a look at some of the best perks of living in Arizona:

The warmth. If there’s one thing outsiders know about Arizona, it’s that it’s one of the hottest states in the country. That’s one reason why it’s so easy to find homes for sale with a pool in Phoenix and other major Arizona cities. If you’re coming from an area with harsh winters or consistently cold conditions, you’re going to feel very welcome. The climate consistency. For the most part, Arizona’s climate is consistent as well. You don’t see as many wild swings in temperature as you do in other states, and natural disasters aren’t as big of a concern. The diversity. Arizona is home to a diversity of different people and different cultures. Depending on where you live, you could interact with people from a wide variety of interesting backgrounds. You’ll find plenty of people like you, no matter who you are, and plenty of people to expand your horizons. A low cost of living. It’s not expensive to live in Arizona, either. While some of the hot spots in the state, like Phoenix, are slightly above the average cost of living in the U.S., overall, the state is below the average for most goods. That means your salary will likely go further in Arizona than it can in more expensive states. A thriving economy. Local economies always rise and fall, so Arizona’s economy isn’t guaranteed to rise forever – but current conditions are thriving compared to most areas of the United States. Wages are up, jobs are available, and there’s no shortage of opportunities for entrepreneurs. Ample activity options. If you like to be active, you’ll love life in Arizona. There are large stretches of natural scenery where you can walk, run, bike, and hike – and plenty of trails to enjoy closer to the cities and suburbs. There are also lots of bars, restaurants, and points of entertainment to explore, especially in the big cities. Interesting wildlife. If you’re a naturalist or an animal lover, you’ll enjoy the diverse wildlife in this state. You can find all kinds of exotic creatures, like javelinas and gila monsters.

Drawbacks of Living in Arizona

No state is perfect, so you’ll need to be prepared for the downsides as well.

The warmth. The heat is a welcome relief for people tired of dealing with cold winters but make no mistake – it can also be brutal. If you’re not prepared, the excessive heat in summer can be downright dangerous, especially if you don’t have air conditioning. Water shortages. Thanks to the heat and the arid conditions, Arizona frequently encounters water shortages. This can put a lot of strain on the economy and on individuals trying to live a normal life. Lack of public transportation. There aren’t many public transport options in the state, so you’ll have to drive to most places. This may or may not be a concern for you. Heavy traffic. Major cities like Phoenix and Tucson can be aggravating to drive in – and remember, you’re practically forced to drive. Everything takes longer than it should during peak conditions. Dust storms. Dust storms, including haboobs, are commonplace, due to the desert-like conditions across most of the state. Cold air, as part of a storm front, picks up sand and dust from the ground and blows them into the air. Lesser dust storms can be relatively annoying, but large ones can completely blot out the sun. Dust storms have been reported as being as big as 100 miles wide – so it’s important to take some precautions if you plan on living in Arizona. Creepy wildlife. Even if you’re an animal lover most of the time, you might be creeped out by the numerous snakes, spiders, scorpions, and other critters common in the state.

If you don’t mind the dust storms, if you like the hot weather, and you’re comfortable driving a car most of the places you go, you’re probably going to love Arizona. Just keep in mind that different cities and different areas throughout the state can vary considerably – so you’ll need to do your research to find the best area.