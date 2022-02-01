How to Properly Quit Your Job

Quitting your job can be a scary prospect, but it can be a smooth transition if you do it the right way. Here are four tips to help make sure that your departure is as painless as possible for both you and your employer.

1. Do It the Right Way

Quitting a job isn’t as simple as walking into your boss’ office and saying, “I quit.” If you do it that way, not only will you likely burn bridges between yourself and your employer, but you also run the risk of getting fired. Instead, you need to follow a particular procedure to quit the right way so that you can keep your reputation intact.

2. Be Kind

Whether or not you intend to burn bridges between yourself and your employer, quitting is still a sensitive time, especially if you’ve been working there for a while. You may feel anger or even hatred for your past employer but bear in mind that they were the ones who gave you a chance, trained you, and gave you opportunities to advance yourself. For this reason, quitting should be a pleasant experience.

According to Alexander Djerassi, you should make sure to thank them for bringing you onboard all those years ago. Thank them for their time and commitment to helping you grow. Express gratitude for the opportunities that they gave you, especially if quitting wasn’t your choice.

If quitting was an amicable decision with your employer, then there shouldn’t be any bad blood between the two of you when it comes time to hand in your notice. Make sure to keep things cordial and don’t badmouth your employer in an attempt to make yourself feel better. It won’t help.

3. Keep It Short and Simple

Your resignation letter should only include the basics, such as: who you are, when you’re quitting, and why you’re leaving. Keep it professional, and don’t go into too much detail about any plans you might have other than looking for further work.

Your employer may ask you some questions about why you’re quitting, but keep your answers brief and don’t get into any other details beyond the ones that are necessary. They may press you for more information, but try to avoid divulging anything other than the most basic of explanations. The less they know, the better it may be for you in the long run.

4. Don’t Burn any Bridges

If your employer decides to ask you some questions about why you’re quitting, don’t go into detail. It’s not uncommon for an employer to press their employees about why they’re leaving if they suspect that there are problems at work. Alexander Djerassi says that you should make sure to keep your answers brief and don’t get into the details of personal issues that may be going on in your life; they can stay separate from your job. You never know if you might want to come back again one day, so it’s best to leave all doors open wherever possible.

Conclusion