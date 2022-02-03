Green Rules to Innovate in Business

Green technology is one of the most critical issues in business today. To stay competitive, companies must find ways to innovate green initiatives. Jordan Sudberg, a pain management specialist, provided some great advice on becoming more environmentally friendly while remaining profitable. Let’s take a look at some of his key points.

1. Be More Efficient

Individuals can save more money simply by being more efficient with their power usage. Sudberg recommends that individuals use LEDs, up to 90 percent more energy-efficient than incandescent bulbs. Also, you can turn off your appliances when they’re not in use for an additional savings of about 5% on your total bill.

2. Utilize Green Transportation

By using a more fuel-efficient car, you will save money on gas. Individuals can also take public transportation to work, which is not only easier on the earth, but it’s much cheaper than driving yourself to and from work each day.

3. Reduce Your Packaging

Packaging is more of a nuisance than anything else for the environment. By taking advantage of bulk bins, you can avoid purchasing items that come in excessive amounts of packaging. You can also save packaging by buying meat that is already portioned into patties rather than purchasing an entire uncooked chicken wrapped in cellophane.

4. Recycle

Sandberg recommends recycling everything you possibly can, whether paper, plastics or even electronics. By recycling your old gadgets, you are not only doing your part to save the environment, but you are also protecting yourself against identity theft.

5. Buy Green Electronics

Ever wonder if that new television is energy efficient? Do some research on the product before purchasing it by looking up its energy rating? Also, according to Jordan Sudberg, it is more cost-effective in the long run to buy green electronics than ones that aren’t energy-efficient. This is because you will save money on your power bill each month.

6. Avoid Bottled Water

Bottled water not only creates too much waste, it’s less healthy for you than tap water. Instead, take advantage of the various free filtrations systems available to you through your local municipality.

7. Remember, It’s All About the Little Things

Every day people should try to save electricity by turning off lights or unplugging appliances when they’re not being used. You can also replace windows and doors to help save energy and use less harsh cleaning products, which will not only lessen your environmental footprint but also protect you and your family from exposure to dangerous chemicals.

8. Be Responsible For What You Produce

When individuals buy a product, they should be aware of what goes into making that product and the price put on the environment by purchasing said product. If a business takes advantage of the earth for its profit, you have every right to be upset. We all have a responsibility to take care of this world, no matter how big or small the gesture may be. And who knows, it just might start a new career path that will someday lead to a greener future.

Conclusion