When you receive an email, text message, or social media message that looks like it’s from a legitimate source but is asking you for personal information, beware! This could be a phishing attempt.

Phishing attempts are designed to trick you into giving up sensitive information, such as your login credentials or credit card number. They can come in the form of an email, text message, or even a fake website that looks legitimate.

Here are some tips to help you spot a phishing attempt:

Asking for Personal Information

Be suspicious of any unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. If you weren’t expecting a message from the sender, be wary of any requests for sensitive information.

Grammatical Errors

Watch out for grammatical errors and poor spelling. Many phishing attempts are not written by native English speakers, so they may contain obvious grammatical errors.

Threatening

Be cautious of any message that creates a sense of urgency or is overly threatening. Phishers will often try to trick you into acting quickly by saying that your account will be suspended if you don’t take action.

Attachments

Be suspicious of any message that asks you to click on a link or download an attachment. This is a common way for phishers to infect your computer with malware.

How You Can Be Prepared Against Phishing

The best defense against phishing is to be aware of the threat and to know what to look for. Keep your anti-virus software up-to-date and be cautious of any unsolicited messages, even if they appear to come from a trusted source.

A managed IT service provider can also help you defend against phishing attacks by implementing security measures and educating your employees on how to spot a phishing attempt.

If you think you may have fallen for a phishing attack, contact your IT department or managed service provider immediately. They can help you determine if your account has been compromised and take steps to protect your data.