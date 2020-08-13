How to Transition From Your Job to Be a Full-Time Entrepreneur With Danny Singson

A former senior-ranking cop secured his slot in public service at a very young age. He was living the dream until at one point a much deeper passion began gnawing at him. The deeper passion started calling out to him until finally, he found himself opting to retire early and pursue the other passion he had besides being a policeman, the passion for financial brokerage and financial literacy.

This is how Danny Singson got his start to become one of the best financial literacy advocates of our times. He does his best to ensure as many people as possible can improve their financial literacy. Danny and his team equip them with the necessary knowledge in the realm of financial freedom. He does this through the company he founded, Xtreme1Financial which is based in the San Francisco bay area and is creating financial ripples all around.

Financial Literacy Is to Man

Some people are ruled by money; others rule their money. The difference comes down to the individual’s knowledge of money management and their willingness to build that knowledge reservoir. No one is born knowing how to master money. But, people can learn along the way. This is what Danny and his team of finance experts help you do. This is especially for those seeking to add another source of income or transition from one like formal employment to entrepreneurship. Danny and his team will advise you on the dos and don’ts when you are considering building your income. For instance, how to make the venture work for your growth financially, build your financial muscle so that not every financial storm takes you out, and most importantly, they guide you during the process of transition while offering you the necessary support in terms of wisdom.

If you are in the middle of a transition or are even contemplating one, you do not have to do it alone when finance experts like Danny are offering their expertise and wisdom to carry you through because they understand that financial transitions are part of life and they don’t always have to end terribly.

Formal Employment Is No Longer the Steady Storm-Free Boat

There was a time when formal employment was painted more as a destination than a journey, while entrepreneurship was painted as a massive storm that should be avoided unless it was seriously necessary. But times have changed and that is no longer the case. Competition for formal employment has increased, salaries reduced, technology invented to replace massive human labor, frequent declaration of redundancies due to unstable economic times, and so many other factors that have affected the once ‘stability’ of formal employment. Add the fact that in our times, when people are seldom conservative and unquestioning, opting more often for the wild and daring, entrepreneurship has become just as much a viable venture as employment and more and more people are opting to venture into entrepreneurship instead.

So how then do you transition from your job into a full-time entrepreneur? You want to be sure you are making the right decision and can enjoy greater financial safety that you did in your formal employment. But, it is not as easy as it sounds. How do you know you are investing wisely in the venture you are taking up? And even if you do decide to move forward, what happens in the transition period in between? Many fear and wonder how they will cushion themselves against the losses that might come with entrepreneurship. Luckily with Danny, you are not alone. He and his team will walk this journey with you making it less financially bumpy and the most financially stable as possible.

Entrepreneurship Is Not All Doom and Gloom

When it comes to entrepreneurship, many have fears that they will only come upon challenges and face failure as a result. Many see it as a venture into doom and gloom. This is especially where finances are involved. But this is the oldest myth around. Many falsely believe entrepreneurship has to drain you financially until you have nothing else to offer before it finally gives you any worthwhile financial returns, and that too isn’t guaranteed. This does not have to be the case when you are equipped with the financial literacy you need. Financial wisdom will teach you how to be calculating and balanced in your investment ventures. It will prepare you with all the necessary techniques for pumping your finances.