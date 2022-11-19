Is the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Good For Improving Cyber Posture?

What is the NIST Cybersecurity Framework?

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) is a cybersecurity guidance document created to provide organizations with a comprehensive set of best practices for improving their cyber posture. The CSF provides organizations with a risk-based approach to help identify, manage, and prioritize their security risks while meeting regulatory requirements. Also, the CSF is comprised of five core functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover. Each of these five core functions provide organizations with a way to better understand their existing cyber posture while also helping them to create an environment that is less vulnerable to attack.

What do the 5 core functions of the NIST CSF do?

Let’s explore each of these functions in more depth:

The Identify function focuses on understanding the organization’s cybersecurity risk posture, by assessing its environment and developing an understanding of its critical assets. This includes activities such as asset management, business continuity planning, threat assessment and data governance. The Protect function aims to establish policies and procedures for protecting organizational assets from cyber threats. This involves implementing access control, identity management, system patching and other security measures.

The Detect function is all about establishing processes to detect when a breach has occurred or is likely to occur soon. This can involve monitoring user activity logs, deploying intrusion detection systems (IDSs) or using analytics software to identify anomalies within data sets.

The Response function is all about having a plan of action in place to respond quickly and effectively should a security breach occur. This includes activities such as incident response planning, forensics analysis and the implementation of countermeasures.

Finally, the Recover function focuses on restoring systems back to normal operations after an attack. This involves both technical measures such as data backup and restoration as well as non-technical measures such as stakeholder communication and user education.

Is the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Mandated?

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework is not legally mandated. However, since its publication in 2014, it has been widely adopted by organizations across all industries as a best practice guidance document for improving their cyber posture. Additionally, many regulatory and compliance frameworks are based on the NIST CSF, so organizations operating in regulated industries may be required to adhere to its core principles. As such, while not mandatory, the NIST CSF can provide a foundation for companies to develop robust security measures and ensure they remain compliant with applicable regulations.

What happens if you don’t use the NIST Cybersecurity Framework?

Organizations that do not use the NIST Cybersecurity Framework may be exposing themselves to a greater risk of cyber threats. By not adhering to its core principles, organizations are leaving their systems vulnerable and may find it difficult to comply with applicable regulations. Additionally, as cyber threats become more sophisticated and widespread, failing to implement robust security measures can result in costly data breaches or other unintended consequences. For example, failing to implement access control measures can result in unauthorized users gaining access to sensitive data, while not deploying an intrusion detection system could lead to a malicious actor remaining on the network undetected.

Conclusion

So is the NIST Cybersecurity Framework good for improving cyber posture? Absolutely! The NIST CSF provides a comprehensive set of best practices and guidelines designed to help organizations protect their systems from cyber threats. By understanding and adhering to the core principles outlined in the framework, organizations can ensure they are taking the necessary steps to create an environment that is less vulnerable to attack. In addition, many regulatory and compliance frameworks are based on the NIST CSF, so those operating in regulated industries may be required to adhere to its core principles. Ultimately, while not mandatory, implementing the NIST Cybersecurity Framework can provide organizations with greater peace of mind when it comes to their cyber security posture.