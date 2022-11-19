What to Do if You’re Involved in a Trucking Accident

Chances are that if you’ve been involved in a trucking accident, you’re already having flashbacks to an unpleasant and high-anxiety experience. Accidents involving trucks can be frightening and life-altering.

While they don’t happen as often as car accidents, they do happen. Knowing what to do when they happen is important. Sadly, trucking accidents often result in more damage, injuries, and long-term effects than typical car accidents.

If you want to protect your rights and recover as much as possible from an accident, you must take certain steps. There is no perfect checklist, but here are some ideas to get =started.

What to Do at the Scene of the Accident

As with any accident, the most important thing is to make sure to stay calm and assess the situation. Ensure that you and anyone else involved in the accident are okay.

The next step is to make sure that police are present on the scene. A high-stress situation can lead to a reaction from individuals. You don’t want either driver’s tension to escalate.

Having assessed the situation and called the police, it’s time to look at the actual damage and take photos. If an insurance agency, attorney, or judge needs proof of damage, they can serve as proof or evidence. The photos should be of both cars and show even the smallest dents or scratches.

Finally, be sure to exchange information with the other driver. Get their name, number, license plate number, and insurance information. This will make the claim process go by much quicker and easier.

What to Do Following the Accident

It’s important to document everything and to see a doctor. Going to the doctor will serve as evidence if a soreness prolongs or becomes an injury. Medical records and other evidence may be needed to support your claim.

In most cases, insurance companies will ask you to provide documentation of your injuries. Again, document even the smallest of injuries. Occasionally, a minor injury can lead to long-term complications and not going to the doctor or having documentation of this will likely mean no coverage or compensation.

Be sure to follow the claim process as well. You should check with the insurance agency if you have not heard from them within a few weeks. Two things will be accomplished by this. First, it will ensure that things are moving forward, and second, it will prevent too many changes from being made without your knowledge.

Know the Basics of Your Rights and Be Aware of the Legal Process

Knowing your rights and the legal process is essential. First, even if there aren’t any issues to start off, getting an attorney may be in the best interest of everyone. In fact, having one now to review your policy and make you aware of any suggested changes can save time and money down the road.

At the very least, an attorney can review the insurance coverage, deal with any disputes that arise, and let you know that everything is being handled as it should.

Too often, drivers try to handle the process themselves, only to wonder if they got taken advantage of. Even though insurance agencies usually work with you, thousands of disputes are handled daily, making it easy for something to go wrong.

Once you’ve done these things, you can start getting on with your life. This will help protect you in the long term, give you peace of mind, and help make sure you’re as financially stable as possible.