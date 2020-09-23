Jason Webb, a Milwaukee-based Pastor, Explains How to Become More Confident When Speaking in Public

Public speaking, especially for those who are new to the

field, can be utterly terrifying. There is something fear-inducing about

standing in front of a room filled with peers and attempting to convey a

message. In this article, Jason Webb,

Milwaukee-based pastor and public speaker shares some of the best methods to

become more confident while speaking in public.

Rehearse

The saying “practice makes perfect” definitely applies to

speaking in public. Pastors in mega-churches with thousands of visitors know

better than most the level of fear that can set in when you are approaching a

large speaking event.

That being said, you can stave off the anxiety by rehearsing and

practicing frequently. While a full script may not be what you need, you can

rehearse and take notes to help ensure that you are prepared and can stay on

topic. Some speakers even use a page of notes as a “cheat sheet” to ensure they

cover all of the topics they need to.

Understand

Your Audience

Pastors and public figures talk to a wide range of audiences

consisting of listeners from various backgrounds. This means that part of their expertise and preparation is to

ensure that they understand what type

of audience they will be in front of.

This is valuable as jokes are favorable in some venues and

not in others. Being able to “read the room” and prepare your speaking

materials based on what would be the most impactful for the audience at hand is

crucial for a public speaker.

It is said best in Proverbs 13:3, “Whoever guards his mouth

preserves his life; he who opens wide his lips comes to ruin.”

Find a way to create a conversation with your audience and

entice them to hear your words.

Find a Focal

Point

There is a common trick used with public speakers concerning

using a focal point in the room as a distraction for their anxiety. When they

feel overwhelmed by the presence of the people in the room, they find a spot at

the back of the space and focus in on it, allowing the faces and individual

people to meld together and drift away, so to speak, for a moment until they

regain composure.

Others use Christ as a focal point. When the anxiety begins

bubbling, they turn to Him in search of peace, and He answers. Tiny, silent

prayers during pauses in speech or before beginning can help ease your fears

and give comfort as you prepare to talk.

1 Peter 5:7 reads, “Cast all your anxieties on

him, because he cares for you.” This is true. Cast your anxieties on Him and

allow Him to shoulder some of the weight alongside you. As the sword and the

shield, He protects his followers.

About Jason

Webb