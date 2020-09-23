Jason Webb, a Milwaukee-based Pastor, Explains How to Become More Confident When Speaking in Public
Public speaking, especially for those who are new to the
field, can be utterly terrifying. There is something fear-inducing about
standing in front of a room filled with peers and attempting to convey a
message. In this article, Jason Webb,
Milwaukee-based pastor and public speaker shares some of the best methods to
become more confident while speaking in public.
Rehearse
The saying “practice makes perfect” definitely applies to
speaking in public. Pastors in mega-churches with thousands of visitors know
better than most the level of fear that can set in when you are approaching a
large speaking event.
That being said, you can stave off the anxiety by rehearsing and
practicing frequently. While a full script may not be what you need, you can
rehearse and take notes to help ensure that you are prepared and can stay on
topic. Some speakers even use a page of notes as a “cheat sheet” to ensure they
cover all of the topics they need to.
Understand
Your Audience
Pastors and public figures talk to a wide range of audiences
consisting of listeners from various backgrounds. This means that part of their expertise and preparation is to
ensure that they understand what type
of audience they will be in front of.
This is valuable as jokes are favorable in some venues and
not in others. Being able to “read the room” and prepare your speaking
materials based on what would be the most impactful for the audience at hand is
crucial for a public speaker.
It is said best in Proverbs 13:3, “Whoever guards his mouth
preserves his life; he who opens wide his lips comes to ruin.”
Find a way to create a conversation with your audience and
entice them to hear your words.
Find a Focal
Point
There is a common trick used with public speakers concerning
using a focal point in the room as a distraction for their anxiety. When they
feel overwhelmed by the presence of the people in the room, they find a spot at
the back of the space and focus in on it, allowing the faces and individual
people to meld together and drift away, so to speak, for a moment until they
regain composure.
Others use Christ as a focal point. When the anxiety begins
bubbling, they turn to Him in search of peace, and He answers. Tiny, silent
prayers during pauses in speech or before beginning can help ease your fears
and give comfort as you prepare to talk.
1 Peter 5:7 reads, “Cast all your anxieties on
him, because he cares for you.” This is true. Cast your anxieties on Him and
allow Him to shoulder some of the weight alongside you. As the sword and the
shield, He protects his followers.
About Jason
Webb
Jason Webb is a
Milwaukee-based pastor and public speaker. Currently, he is a Team
Manager and Groups Director for Great Lakes Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Before this, Mr. Webb has established and led multiple churches and non-profit
organizations, both domestically and internationally. Jason Webb is an
experienced entrepreneur, movement leader, and an advocate for racial reconciliation.
