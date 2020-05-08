Kratom in USA

In a not so distant past, the word Kratom was

largely unknown to the citizens of United States. Their European counterparts

were much more aware of it. Since the commencement of 16th and 17th

centuries when large flotillas, which served the military purposes mainly but

almost always had botanical, biological, and other scientific researchers

onboard, visited and subsequently colonized the Southeast Asian regions. Those

merchants and colonizers brought back with them an amazing powder, extracted

from leaves of a certain tree, which was known to have positive affects on mind

and body of the consumers. But the focus remained on other more profitable

aspects of trade businesses dominated by the rich elite class.

Centuries later, in the middle of the 20th

century, when the Cold War was at its peak in a bi-polar world, the USA troops entered

Vietnam. The hot and humid, thick forests were all-together a different milieu

for the patriotic but worn-out soldiers, who were taking the brunt of gruesome

but effective guerrilla warfare. The painful, tragic sights, the horrible

experience of war, the bloodshed on both sides and the mass suffering left the

soldiers in utter state of shock and awe. Back home, the policymakers were

unable to chart a way out of the ever-deepening quagmire.

What else could the soldiers do? Far away

from the comfort of their homes and loved ones, they discovered a local remedy

of pain and anxiety which they faced on almost constant basis in the field,

living in inhumane and traumatic conditions. An almost legendary naturally

occurring extract of leaves from a local tree, with numerous stains, used by

local peoples since antiquities. It got popular among the rank and file almost

immediately. The benefits of its usage were many and results were outstanding.

Instant respite from the long, arduous marches, at times stretching over few

days. Respite from the stress resulting from experiencing the loss of a close

friend, who was having breakfast with you two hours back and now he is six feet

under. Respite from pain resulting from a bullet wound, which left the

fortunate soldier alive but unfortunately ruptured his thigh, leaving him

crying in pain. Such were its numerous benefits. The extract of those leaves

was called Kratom. It was like a gift from heavens, for the brave sons of soil

facing the music, thousands of miles away from their country. Fighting a war

which seemed like it had no end.

When the war was finally over, the soldiers came back, with memories of pain and anxiety and most of them suffering from PTSD. With a health-system struggling to keep up and veterans needing to get on with their lives, they resorted to taking help by using Kratom in USA. The popularity kept on growing, but the availability of Kratom in USA was not common. This is when the businesses started formally importing Kratom in the USA.

The Popularity Grows

This demand of Kratom in USA led to increased cultivation and harvesting of Kratom trees (scientifically named Mitragyna Speciose) in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Now commercially available in large quantities, the demand of Elephant Kratom has grown manifold back home. With Kratom gaining acceptance rapidly, the variants, or stains as they are more appropriately called also became known to the masses. Maeng Da, Borneo, Asia, Indo, Viet, Malay, Hulu Kapuas and Bentuangie, the names of these Kratom stains were new but nevertheless became well-known over a period of only a few years. And there was a good reason to it. The leaves had medicinal properties of relieving stress, elevating mood, pain alleviation, solving sleep deprivation issues, thanks to a number of good compounds in its molecular structure. Why spend on a sleeping pill which had several contraindications when one can benefit from a natural remedy? The people had this question in mind while the popularity of Kratom in USA skyrocketed.

Like all famous love-stories are incomplete

without a villain, who shows up just about when everything seems to be going

fine, our love affair story of Kratom in USA also has not-so-bright chapters.

The influential clique, some of them having vested interests in the multi-billion-dollar

pharma industry started a campaign to restrict Kratom in USA or even illegal.

There was a deliberate and sinister attempt to spread misconceptions about the

use of Kratom. The right amounts and dosages of Kratom used for recreational or

for stress, anxiety and pain relief purposes are extremely safe. Despite the

fact that it is not only safe, but at times essential for a large number of

people to improve their quality of lives, the clique pushed hard for

restrictions and an eventual ban of Kratom in USA.

As the public attention grew further, the

scrutiny got rigid and this led to tightening of the regulations. The advocates

of safe and communal usage of Kratom in USA for the US population, either for

recreational or quality of life improvement purposes, came forward and pushed

for protection of rights. One such act was American Kratom Association’s Kratom

Consumer Protection Act. The battle is ongoing.

Chemical

Properties of Kratom Leaves

The chemical properties of these leaves come

from the mineral-rich soil of Southeast Asian regions which are high in

concentrations of nutrition thanks to geologic upheavals and volcanic eruptions

since hundreds of thousands of years. The Kratom trees, quite similar to coffee

trees, have their roots nourished by these mineral rich soils and only when they

are mature enough, they grow required Kratom leaves which differ subtly from

each other because of versions in local climate, soil content, and humidity

levels. These little variations have resulted in numerous types of stains as

discussed earlier in the blog. Different stains have different combinations of

compounds which have their own unique medicinal effects. Consumers of Kratom in

USA are quite aware of these variations now and each enthusiast has his or her

own particular liking of a certain stain. These combinations of properties and

taste come from various alkaline compounds within those Kratom leaves. Two of

the principal active components are Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine

compounds, attributed for numerous medicinal and recreational benefits.

To add the to the excitement, besides the presence

of these alkaline chemical compounds, the variations in taste, effects and

benefits are also influenced by the stages of maturity of leaves which are

harvested by the local farmers. The thin veins in the leaf of Kratom tree are

in the beginning of maturity cycle almost of a clear White color. Then

transforming into dark Green and ultimately shining in a hot Red color. These

colors are clear indications of the maturity cycle of the leaves, affecting its

taste and associated benefits as well as helping to name a certain stain along

with its origin. This gives it its full name such as “Red Veined Borneo Kratom”

or “Green Borneo Kratom”.

What is the Future of This Love Story?

In the safe hands of passionate enthusiasts,

both importers and consumers, the advocates of the use of this naturally

occurring herbal extract are many. Hence one can conclude that the future is in

safe hands, at least for now. However, with the demand of Kratom in USA

increasing further day by day, there looms a challenge, which is two-fold.

First challenge is from the clique which is

vary of the increased popularity of Kratom because of substantial threat to

established monopoly of the pharmaceutical industry, exploiting the population

through regulations and depriving them of pure medicinal and recreational

benefits of Kratom.

Second challenge is from the Kratom sellers

themselves. Yes, sadly this is true. The increase in awareness and consumption

of Kratom in USA has resulted in countless brands and companies which are

oriented towards profit maximization, not caring about the quality and standard

of the products they are dealing in. Moreover, sadly enough, they exploit the

local farmers and harvesters of the Southeast Asian communities and make them

work in inhumane conditions for meagre wages. The impact on the environment

itself is substantial too. With farming practices, more oriented towards high

yields but no long-term planning for sustainable growth of Kratom trees until

they are mature enough to be harvested, are uncalled for. It is thus, the

responsibility of the Kratom consumers themselves to make sure that they are

not a part of this vicious cycle, by only buying from those brands which follow

ethical and fair-trade practices, while importing Kratom in USA for commercial

purposes.

Love Story with a Happy Ending?

The Kratom community is strong and closely

knit, but the over commercialization and profit maximization are new threats to

the future of this beautiful gift of nature to humankind. The local indigenous

people of Southeast Asia benefited for thousands of years from it, by

harvesting the trees which they valued and treated them like their prized

possessions. They took care of their environment too while benefiting from it

at the same time.