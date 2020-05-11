Myanmar: Unseen Natural Beauty Awaits
Myanmar is the
northern most country in South East Asia, and unlike its neighbours, this
unique nation has only recently opened its doors to foreign tourists. The
natural beauty of Myanmar simply takes your breath away, and if you are looking
for a unique holiday destination, you couldn’t find a better destination than
Myanmar.
New Democracy
In 1992, the
military junta that had ruled the nation with an iron fist for so many years,
decided that there was too much to be gained from democracy and therefore, they
began to change their stance. Of course, at first, progress was slow, but in
2020, Myanmar is ready and able to offer the foreign tourist a unique
experience, which is why this colourful country has become such a popular
holiday destination.
Yangon
The capital city
of Myanmar is Yangon, formerly Rangoon when the British ruled the country, and
with 5-star restaurants in Yangon and several top-rated hotels, you can
enjoy luxury accommodation while experiencing the natural wonders of this
amazing country and its people. The Shwedagon Pagoda is without doubt one of
the most popular tourist venues in the city and the structure is covered with
gold leaf, with diamonds and rubies.
Kandawgyi Park
If you love
nature, you will very much enjoy Kandawgyi Park, where you can sit on the huge
lake and enjoy unbelievable sunsets. There is a boat that sits on the lake, and
the massive golden dragon boat is indeed a spectacular sight and one that is
not to be missed. You can picnic in this lovely park and watch the locals who
also like to spend time in the well-kept gardens, and don’t be surprised if
local people ask to take a photo with you.
Chinatown
As you would
expect, Yangon has a large Chinese community and this is the best place to
visit if you want to try a variety of local dishes. Located around 19th
Street, there are great markets where you can buy souvenirs and Myanmar art.
The architecture really is something to be admired, especially in the early
morning and evening, when the light reflects to create an amazing aura.
Mandalay
If you visit the
royal city of Mandalay, you simply must climb Mandalay Hill, a 240-metre climb
that is easier than you might think. There are elevators and escalators that
take the hard work out of ascending the hill, and when you reach the top, the
view is well worth the effort. The Mingun Pagoda is about 90 minutes from
Mandalay and this is a place where you can be transported back in time, and the
Pagoda sits on the banks of the Irrawaddy River, and once you get past the
crowded entrance, you will hardly see anyone as you explore this beautiful
place.
Myanmar has much
to offer the foreign tourist and if you are planning a holiday, make sure you
do some online research, which will help you decide what to see while you are
there.
