Myanmar: Unseen Natural Beauty Awaits

Myanmar is the

northern most country in South East Asia, and unlike its neighbours, this

unique nation has only recently opened its doors to foreign tourists. The

natural beauty of Myanmar simply takes your breath away, and if you are looking

for a unique holiday destination, you couldn’t find a better destination than

Myanmar.

New Democracy

In 1992, the

military junta that had ruled the nation with an iron fist for so many years,

decided that there was too much to be gained from democracy and therefore, they

began to change their stance. Of course, at first, progress was slow, but in

2020, Myanmar is ready and able to offer the foreign tourist a unique

experience, which is why this colourful country has become such a popular

holiday destination.

Yangon

The capital city

of Myanmar is Yangon, formerly Rangoon when the British ruled the country, and

with 5-star restaurants in Yangon and several top-rated hotels, you can

enjoy luxury accommodation while experiencing the natural wonders of this

amazing country and its people. The Shwedagon Pagoda is without doubt one of

the most popular tourist venues in the city and the structure is covered with

gold leaf, with diamonds and rubies.

Kandawgyi Park

If you love

nature, you will very much enjoy Kandawgyi Park, where you can sit on the huge

lake and enjoy unbelievable sunsets. There is a boat that sits on the lake, and

the massive golden dragon boat is indeed a spectacular sight and one that is

not to be missed. You can picnic in this lovely park and watch the locals who

also like to spend time in the well-kept gardens, and don’t be surprised if

local people ask to take a photo with you.

Chinatown

As you would

expect, Yangon has a large Chinese community and this is the best place to

visit if you want to try a variety of local dishes. Located around 19th

Street, there are great markets where you can buy souvenirs and Myanmar art.

The architecture really is something to be admired, especially in the early

morning and evening, when the light reflects to create an amazing aura.

Mandalay

If you visit the

royal city of Mandalay, you simply must climb Mandalay Hill, a 240-metre climb

that is easier than you might think. There are elevators and escalators that

take the hard work out of ascending the hill, and when you reach the top, the

view is well worth the effort. The Mingun Pagoda is about 90 minutes from

Mandalay and this is a place where you can be transported back in time, and the

Pagoda sits on the banks of the Irrawaddy River, and once you get past the

crowded entrance, you will hardly see anyone as you explore this beautiful

place.