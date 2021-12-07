Layoffs That Do Not Damage Your Company

Preventing Layoffs and Preserving the Reputation of a Company

Employee layoffs are resorted to by companies when they face a slowdown caused by global competition or advanced technology. Entrepreneurs like Alexander Djerassi believe that layoffs can damage the reputation of the company and preventing layoffs can help companies stay productive despite business setbacks.

Cautious Hiring

One method of preventing layoffs and preserving the reputation of a company is cautious hiring. Companies should hire employees only if their work will add value to the company and the company can stay productive despite adverse business conditions with their input. Hiring too many employees will force the company to get rid of employees when the business is slow and this will damage employee morale and the reputation of the company.

Planning

Companies should formulate a plan on how they will manage their workforce when the business is doing well, when the business faces a short term setback, and a long-term plan for managing employees through an uncertain future. The plan should incorporate measures to give employees a fair deal in all possible scenarios. This type of plan will offer a happy working environment for employees and preserve the reputation of the employee.

Salary and Benefits

For many reasons, businesses of all sizes will need to face good times and bad times. Companies should explain to employees at the time of hiring them that when the business faces a slowdown, they will cut their salaries and benefits rather than laying them off. This healthy upfront communication with employees will avoid an unpleasant situation when a business faces setbacks.

Production Cuts

Companies should reduce production when the demand for their product reduces. This will help them retain their employees and their reputation. Companies can avoid purchasing and storing excess inventory when sales plummet while retaining employees. They should stop using the services of contractors and stop outsourcing tasks to other companies when their business faces a setback. Cutting unnecessary company expenses will help a company pay and retain its employees and prevent layoffs.

Assets

When a company faces a setback, the management should consider selling unnecessary assets rather than lay off their employees. The company can sell its premises and move to a smaller workspace. This type of move will also help the company identify unnecessary gadgets and machinery in its possession that can be sold. The cost of storage of unnecessary assets will reduce and the jobs of employees can be saved.

