Does Business Need a New Model?

Everyone thinks their business is just fine the way it is & does not need any updates & this may be true for some people. But what a lot of them don’t seem to understand is the fact that the business world is always changing & as such, what worked 20 years ago may not be a good model for success anymore. So, just how does one go about deciding whether or not they need a new business model? Well, that is exactly why Jonathan Osler is here to tell the masses whether it is time to update their business or not. So, the first thing one should probably check is to take a look at their website & see if all of the info on there is accurate. If there is no website, that is definitely a good indication that the business needs an update. So once they have checked the website, if it looks up to date, it should be good to go. If it does not, they definitely want to make sure all of their info is now accurate & that it reflects who the company is at that moment in time. As soon as all of that is done, the next thing is to check out the socials & make sure it is all in order. If the company does not have any social media profiles, this is a good sign that it needs a good overhaul. You see, social media is one of the best ways to reach out to potential customers or clients, especially in the modern day & age. So, if one does not have it, that’s a huge part of the market they are not reaching. So, it is imperative to check that the socials are all up to date & that the info on there is correct. Once that is done, the next thing to do is to review all of the tech being used in the office & making sure that it is up to date. If the staff members are still using typewriters, that’s a sign that there needs to be some updates made in the office. It doesn’t have to be the most cutting-edge computers, but it should at least be a model made within the last 5 years or so. That’s the way to know whether or not the tech being used is still viable for the modern day & age. Finally, it is helpful to check on the roles that they have in the office & make sure that they are all current. For example, if the person behind the front desk is still referred to as a secretary, this is how one can tell that the names of the roles need to be updated to reflect the current day & age we live in. So, Jonathan Osler says as long as all of the businesses out there follow these few rules, they should be all good to go in the future of their careers.