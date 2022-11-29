Lessons for Managers

Dr. Jordan Sudberg has spent four years as a successful pain management specialist. As an employee engagement and motivation expert, he is committed to promoting positive change by teaching managers and employees how to create more purposeful work. His company is called Leaderonomics, where he offers workshops on influencing teams and promoting productivity through personal freedom. Here we will discuss different lessons for managers.

1. You Must Understand Your Company’s Policies

As a manager, you will have to understand your company’s policies and procedures. Know what is expected of the employees and what is not. Allow the employees to know these policies so that they will feel confident and empowered to act in a certain way as provided by their company.

2. You must be Connected with your New Employees

Through your manager team, form a relationship with each new employee, promoting them as you would do this with your family members or friends. Keeping in touch with the employee through email or text is an excellent way to demonstrate attention and concern. According to Dr. Jordan,being a good manager is a perfect way to build relationships with your employees.

3. You must have an Open-Door Policy

As stated by Dr. Jordan Sudberg, this is very important to encourage new employees and managers to do the same. It allows them to relax and feel comfortable enough to share their ideas and concerns, which will help solve many problems before they become stressful and challenging to manage. Additionally, it allows the employees to ask questions and seek help.

4. Leadership Is Not a Position, but an Attitude

A manager must develop this attitude or persona to be an effective leader. This is a vital lesson for managers because it displays humility. Remember that you are a human being, just like others. You have feelings and emotions, too; never forget this. By showing humility, you will gain the respect of your employees and make them feel secure around you rather than intimidated or threatened. Therefore, it’s ok if a manager is not always there; if you are coping with a problem, it’s ok; you are still human and have your personal life outside of work.

5. Have a Systematic Approach to Promoting Employee Achievements

Promoting an employee shows that you are interested in their growth and development as human beings on top of their job performance. Managers can effectively create and reinforce a system for rewarding excellent work ethics. This is another one of the lessons for managers that will significantly strengthen your team, promoting creativity and innovation.

Managers should learn how to communicate with their teams. Effective communication can elevate employee performance by providing the necessary facts and data to do their job well. This is another lesson that will have positive results in your work life. It would be best if you also mentored other managers, giving them tips on surviving in the corporate world. Dr. Sudberg says that young managers must know how to deal with stress and the high demands of the job.