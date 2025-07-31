Stay Informed on Local Marijuana Legislation

There are many different approaches to marijuana legislation in the United States. Increasingly, states are legalizing marijuana; however, there are still a number of states with different, stricter policies.

Support for marijuana legislation has increased over the past 50 years. In 1969, only 12% of Americans supported legalized marijuana, whereas in 2023, 70% of Americans supported marijuana legalization.

Currently, more than half of the US population lives in states that have legalized marijuana. Some of the most lenient states are Colorado, Alaska and Washington. On the other hand, four states–Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Wyoming–have maintained marijuana as a fully illegal substance.

Other states are somewhere in the middle. For example, in Hawaii, New Hampshire and North Dakota, medicinal marijuana is legal, while recreational marijuana is decriminalized. Some states permit medicinal only, without decriminalization. Finally, other states have decriminalized recreational and medicinal marijuana, but have not fully legalized either.

When it comes to marijuana in the workplace, there is additional legislative diversity. Some states and cities have banned pre-employment marijuana tests. In states like Arizona, New Mexico and Washington, employers must provide an accommodation for authorized medical marijuana users. Additionally, five states allow employers to discipline employees for working while under the influence.

Across the United States, there is a variety of opinions and approaches to marijuana usage. As laws continue to evolve, it is important to stay informed.



Source: US Drug Test Centers