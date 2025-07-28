Why G1 Is the Target Shotgun Perazzi Should Worry About

When it comes to premier over-and-under (O/U) shotguns, Perazzi O/U shotguns have long stood as the benchmark for Olympic shooters, competitive trap champions, and luxury firearm collectors. Built with Italian craftsmanship and decades of heritage, Perazzi has commanded respect in the global shooting sports arena. But change is inevitable—and now, the American-made G1 shotgun is emerging as a true contender. Built by Connecticut Shotgun Manufacturing Company (CSMC), the G1 is more than just a tribute to tradition. It is a statement of innovation, performance, and accessibility that should give even a legend like Perazzi pause.

The Legacy of Perazzi O/U Shotguns

Founded in 1957, Perazzi has a legendary status in the shotgun world. Their guns are often seen in the hands of Olympic gold medalists and high-level competitors around the globe. Known for exceptional balance, customizable stocks, and reliable triggers, Perazzi O/U shotguns have maintained their status for decades.

However, that level of prestige comes at a cost—both literally and figuratively. Long wait times, high customization fees, and a premium that places them out of reach for many aspiring competitors are notable drawbacks. And while their performance is still top-tier, some shooters wonder if their technology has plateaued.

The Rise of the G1 Shotgun

Enter the G1 shotgun—a precision-crafted over/under shotgun designed by CSMC, a company already renowned for building some of the finest sporting arms in the United States. The G1 is not just another copycat; it’s a purpose-built shotgun engineered to provide Olympic-level performance at a more accessible price point. With its innovative barrel design, optimized weight distribution, and premium-grade walnut stock, the G1 is winning hearts across competitive trap and skeet shooting circles.

What sets the G1 apart is its seamless integration of modern CNC manufacturing with traditional gunsmith craftsmanship. Every G1 is hand-finished, inspected, and tuned for optimal performance. It’s American ingenuity meeting sporting tradition—and it’s giving even the best Italian shotguns a serious run for their money.

Head-to-Head: G1 vs. Perazzi

Let’s take a closer look at how the G1 stacks up against Perazzi O/U shotguns in several key categories:

Feature Perazzi O/U Shotguns G1 Shotgun from CSMC Heritage Italian, Olympic-grade American, high-performance legacy Customization Highly customizable Configurable with top-tier options Pricing Premium pricing ($10,000+) Competitive pricing with luxury features Availability Long wait times for custom builds Readily available with fast delivery Build Quality Handcrafted with premium materials Hand-finished with modern precision Performance Proven record in Olympic competitions Consistent performance at pro-level events

While Perazzi may still edge out in legacy and Olympic pedigree, the G1 offers an unbeatable balance of craftsmanship, affordability, and forward-thinking design.

Why Shooters Are Making the Switch

Many competitive shooters who once swore by Perazzi are starting to test—and stick with—the G1. Why?

Immediate Availability – No multi-month delays. Get your G1 quickly and get into the game. Affordability Without Compromise – You’re not paying for the name; you’re paying for real performance. Made in the USA – Support an American company producing shotguns to rival Italy’s best. Engineering Innovations – Lighter trigger pulls, reduced recoil, and intuitive sightlines offer a shooting experience that feels like a step forward. High Resale Value – As the G1 gains traction, its market value continues to grow.

A Word on Design Philosophy

The G1 was designed not to imitate, but to challenge. Its receiver is machined from a solid billet of steel. The locking system, while reminiscent of traditional boxlocks, is enhanced for improved reliability under repeated stress. The stock is oil-finished American walnut, hand-checkered to perfection, and designed to allow easy adjustment for length of pull and cast—an often-overlooked feature even in more expensive guns.

The ventilated rib, mid-bead sight, and polished blued barrels provide the visual profile that serious competitors look for. Whether you shoot trap, skeet, or sporting clays, the G1 is tuned to perform.

Value Beyond Price

With all these features, you might expect the G1 to be just as costly as a Perazzi O/U shotgun—but that’s where CSMC flips the script. The G1 is priced competitively, making it accessible to serious shooters without requiring the financial leap associated with Perazzi.

That accessibility doesn’t come at the expense of quality. On the contrary, many shooters argue that they get more gun per dollar with the G1. For first-time buyers, it offers an entry into professional-grade performance. For veterans, it provides a new standard.

What the Reviews Say

Industry professionals and competitive shooters alike have started to take note. Reviewers highlight the G1’s smooth swing, predictable patterns, and near-perfect balance. In informal tests and side-by-side comparisons, many shooters describe it as “the Perazzi killer.”

While that’s a bold claim, it’s clear the G1 is doing more than holding its own.

Who Should Choose the G1 Over a Perazzi?

New competitive shooters looking for a top-tier gun without the six-figure price tag.

Club-level champions who want an upgrade that turns heads.

Collectors interested in adding an emerging American legend to their safe.

Experienced shooters disillusioned by Perazzi’s price-to-value ratio.

Final Thoughts

Perazzi shotguns have more than earned their place in shotgun history. But history doesn’t win future championships—performance does. The G1 is more than a worthy challenger. It’s a new chapter in the evolution of competitive shooting.

From build quality to performance to price, the G1 delivers everything that modern shooters demand—and more. So if you’re in the market for an elite-level over/under shotgun, maybe it’s time to look beyond the usual names. The G1 is here, and it’s ready to take the podium.