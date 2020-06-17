Massive Settlement Stemming from Back Injuries in Car Accident

There are lots of people who depend on their cars to get them to work, school, and even to drive them around town. The vast majority of people place safety first when they get behind the wheel; however, even with the most appropriate safety precautions, not everyone thinks about themselves and others when they drive. A car accident can happen at any time and this is exactly what happened to this man who suffered a severe car accident in Cambridge.

A middle-aged man was traveling down the road when he suffered a car accident. The driver of the other vehicle was severely impaired, making him a threat to not only himself but to others as well. Those who drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol often have impaired judgment, slower reaction times, and might even fall asleep behind the wheel of a car. This means that they are not able to operate a motor vehicle safely, making them a threat to their own safety as well as other drivers on the road.

This middle-aged man in Cambridge was struck by this impaired driver, leading to serious back injuries. Some of the most common back injuries that someone might suffer in a car accident include a herniated disc, compression fractures, and even spinal cord damage. Unfortunately, some people who suffer back injuries in a car accident might even lead to permanent complications.

In addition to the back injuries and physical toll, this gentleman also had psychological impacts as a result of the trauma that he experienced. He had trouble managing his emotions, difficulty sleeping at night, and even ended up with strained relationships with family members and friends. Furthermore, even though many people have health insurance, it is not going to cover all of the costs related to a car accident. Some of the expenses people might have to pay out of pocket include deductibles and coinsurance. These financial difficulties only added to the mental strain that he was already experiencing.