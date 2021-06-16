Maximize Your Trading Potential With these Limited Time Offers from TradeUP

TradeUP, the securities trading app and web platform, has revolutionized trading with its ease-of-use and cutting-edge features. It’s one of the newest offerings from Marsco Investment Corporation and it has already gained quite a lot of recognition within investor circles.

The app offers real-time quotes, user-based customization, commission-free trades, and global data analysis among many other features. It packs quite a punch and is available for both Apple and Android devices. The following are just some of the main reasons why TradeUP is a must-try app for anyone who regularly trades.

Customizable Intuitive Charting

No more are the days where traders on the go must settle for standard linear charts and lags in data. TradeUP allows users to both customize stock charts and to do so in real-time. The appearance of each chart can easily be switched to allow more ease of use based on each user’s preferences. In addition to this, certain indicators that can assist traders in analyzing data can be turned on or off with the press of a finger.

Advanced-Level Quotes and Live Global Market Data

While candlestick charts are available with TradeUP’s app, users can take data analysis a step further by using the advanced quotes option. With this feature, traders can see bid and ask values from others in real-time as if they’re on the trading floor themselves. This information can help some traders gain an edge in the markets as it can improve understanding of what supply and demand factors are actively trending.

With the app’s global market data feature, users in the United States can keep an eye on what’s happening across seas. The effect of international markets on the US stock exchanges can’t be understated. When turmoil occurs in other markets outside the U.S., there’s almost always a ripple effect that occurs in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. That’s why it’s important for users to be able to monitor what’s happening globally in real-time.

Mobile Monitoring

The TradeUP app also has monitoring capability through the use of watchlists and alerts. Users can create lists of securities they’d like to monitor for price action so they can enter a position exactly when they’re ready to do so. They can also set up alerts so the app can notify them when a price event has occurred. This means that traders no longer have to continually check the internet for updates when they’re on the go.

Up-to-Date Financial Data

Fundamental traders will enjoy the app’s up-to-date financial information. Accessing the latest financial statements from a company is a breeze with this app. Quarterly and annual statements are available quickly and can be accessed through a calendar-based display. This means that you can easily go to a specific date to see details about any financial updates that occurred then. Also, the latest legal filings from companies are also displayed in the app and can be particularly useful in making decisions about a trade.

Join the TradeUP Carnival and check out these June Promotions!

Campaign Period: 11 June 2021, 00:00:00——25 June 2021, 23:59:59 EST

Reward Announcement Period: 29 June 2021, 00:00:00——30 June 2021, 23:59:59 EST

All registered TradeUP clients may participate in this limited promotion!

1. How to participate

A client may receive a Letter Card by completing the daily tasks displayed on the campaign page; each time a task is completed, a random letter will be obtained. If the client collects all five letters of “TRADE,” they may claim a free stock on the campaign page during the Reward Announcement Period. A client may receive up to 20 Letter Cards from completing tasks each day (not including Letter Cards from friends and Magic Cards).

During the campaign period, the client can refer friends to open an account at TradeUP with their referral link (available on Refer Friends page). If 7 or more friends successfully open a Live Account with the client’s referral code, the client will receive a Magic Card (limit one per client). The referee must register and open an account within the campaign period to qualify as one of the client’s valid referrals for this campaign. The Magic Card can be used to redeem any letter in “TRADE.”

If a client has 0 of a certain Letter Card and the Letter Card is gray, the client may click the gray Letter Card to request it from a friend. If a client has more than 0 of a certain Letter Card and the Letter Card is colored, the client may click the colored Letter Card to send it to a friend. Clients may no longer request or send Letter Cards once they have collected all 5 letters of “TRADE.”

Tasks that may be completed to draw a Letter Card:

Task Maximum number of Letter Cards that may be obtained per day Share event with friends 1 Open an account 1 Fund account 1 Invite friend to register Unlimited Invite friend to open account Unlimited Invite friend to fund account Unlimited Make a trade 5

Rewards

Rewards will be announced between 29 June 2021, 00:00:00——30 June 2021, 23:59:59 EST. All clients who have gathered all 5 letters of “TRADE” may tap the “View Rewards” button on the campaign page to view what rewards they will receive. Clients who don’t tap “View Rewards” during the announcement period will not receive the reward.

Clients will receive free stock rewards based on how quickly they finish collecting all 5 letters of “TRADE.” The rewards are as follows:

Order of Letter Collection Completion Reward 1-100th users 1 share of AAPL 101-1000th users 1 share of GE 1001-10000th users 1 share of NOK

Reward Distribution

For clients who have not opened a Live Trading account

The stock will be issued to the client’s account within 10 business days after June 30, 2021. Clients may view their reward status on the campaign page.

For clients who have not opened a Live Trading account

A client needs to complete the account opening process within 20 calendar days of June 30, 2021. If the client fails to open an account within this period, their reward will be voided. The stock will be issued to the client’s account within 10 business days of account opening. Clients may view their reward status on the campaign page.

Additional Notes

Only clients who open a Live Trading account successfully are eligible to receive the free stock reward.

Rewards from this campaign do not conflict with other TradeUP campaign rewards in the same period.

Disclaimers

Stock bonuses in this campaign are offered by Marsco Investment Corp. (“Marsco”). TradeUP app is the trading platform offered by TradeUP INC. Security brokerage service is provided by Marsco. Both Marsco and TradeUP INC. are subsidiaries of UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: TIGR).

This promotion is open to U.S. residents, who are at least 18 years of age with a valid Social Security Number. Employees, contractors, or persons similarly associated with TradeUP INC., Marsco or their affiliates, members of their household and employers of any securities regulatory organization or exchange are not eligible for this promotion.

Where required by applicable rules and regulations, the value of all Marsco offers received may be reported as Other Income on Form 1099-MISC. Marsco is not responsible for individual tax reporting related to this stock reward program.

At their discretion, TradeUP INC. and Marsco reserve the right to adjust the program parameters.

Marsco reserves the right to explain the activity terms and conditions. Some clients may not be qualified.

TradeUP INC. and Marsco reserve the right to terminate the program at any time without notice.

Other restrictions may apply and will be posted on the TradeUP application or website prior to effectiveness.

Marsco is a member of FINRA and SIPC, for further information, please refer to FINRA BrokerCheck and SIPC insurance coverage.

Offer is not transferable, is not valid with internal transfers, and is not valid in conjunction with certain other offers.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business.

These reward stocks will be distributed from TradeUP’s inventory of settled shares held specifically for this promotion. Due to market fluctuation, some stock values may drop from the time we made the purchase. Please understand that we do not have control over the fluctuation of the market.

Stocks distributed under this promotion do not constitute a recommendation for its purchase, sale or holding.