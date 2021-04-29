Microscopic Uses In Forensic Engineering

The use of microscopes in forensic engineering is always evolving. Since their invention, people have been curious about microscopes. Their ability to let us see beyond the naked eye makes them one of the most necessary scientific objects on the planet.

Microscopes first began to take shape in the 16th century. Their ability to show us small indetectable microparticles and microorganisms has now been perfected to the point where modern microscopes are now able to see singular atoms.

What is Microscopy?

Microscopy is simply the ability to magnify an object to see it in greater detail. When microscopes were first invented the focus was on larger objects. However, as scientists began to realize the powerhouse that microscopes were, they turned their attention to magnifying small objects that were previously hard to detect.

Microscopes in Forensic Science

Microscopes have proven beneficial in several fields but nowhere are they more indispensable than in the field of forensic science. In forensic science, microscopes are useful for identifying objects so they can be examined and classified.

Microscopes are used to classify objects such as fiber, fluid splatter, impressions, and tool marks. Engineers in forensic science have used microscopes to find surface features and other markings that may not be detected by the human eye.

Surface features can give valuable information about an electronic object. It can discern tiny fatigue fractures in electronic objects. Detecting why electronic objects fail is one of the more sophisticated features that microscopes can be used for in forensic science.

However, there are more practical uses for microscopes in forensic science. For example, a microscope can be used to detect water leaks and problems in HVAC systems.

Types of Forensic Microscopes

A common type of forensic microscope is a stereo microscope. It is most often used for forensic lab work.

They help to give a three-dimensional view of specimens. Stereo microscopes are used with binocular eyepieces that help to enhance their effectiveness.

These microscopes are often enhanced by digital features that are created during small parts manufacturing. These small parts are usually critical for mobilizing digital controls and digital optical sensors that are a part of the microscope.

Another popular type of forensic microscope is the electron scanning microscope. Whereas the stereo microscope relies on reflected visible light from an object in order to achieve magnification, the electron microscope uses electrons for the magnification of an object.

Microscopes and Forensics

The use of microscopes in forensic science is likely to continue indefinitely. Microscopes make forensic science goals easier to accomplish.

It is likely that there will be more and more advancements in microscopes to make them even more efficient than they are now. If the developments that have happened since the 16th century are any indication, it’s safe to say that there is a lot on the horizon.