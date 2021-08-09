Mindful Health Solutions Takes Aim at Treatment Resistant Depression in Innovative Facilities.

Conveniently located off Wilshire Boulevard, the newest Mindful Health Solutions location opened its doors in Los Angeles. A business based on innovative psychiatric services, Mindful Health Solutions has made a name for itself since it was founded in 2007 by Dr. Ricahrd Bermudes.

An industry leader in innovative Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation services, Mindful Health Solutions enjoyed its most recent name change, departing from TMS Health Solutions. Founder Dr. Bermudes stated, “We have developed a practice that we believe redefines the psychiatric outpatient experience.”

Already established leaders in the field of innovative psychiatric services, the company formerly known as TMS Health Solutions recently underwent a rebranding effort to better encapsulate its current offerings. Dr. Richard Bermudes and his team decided to shift gears toward the Mindful Health name, citing their focus on evolving and constantly offering better, more mindful treatment services.

A patient-first mindset has yielded positivity within the local community as Mindful Health Solutions continues to focus on fostering a practice that is as progressive in practice as it is mindful of patient needs. Currently offering unique and industry-changing services like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation andEsketamine Nasal Spray, Dr. Bermudes and his team believe that they are now living up to their newest name.

The word ‘ Mindful’ was chosen by Dr. Bermudes and his team to better emphasize their patient-first approach to psychiatric care. Adhering to academic research while implementing groundbreaking new treatment methods, Mindful Health Solutions is setting itself apart from most conventional behavioral practices.

Addressing Major Depressive Disorders

Already published in the American Psychiatric Association with a piece titled ‘Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation: Clinical Applications for Psychiatric Practices, Dr. Bermudes has been an early adopter of TMS therapy. Originally leaping into the field in 2007, the treatment would gain FDA approval in 2008. Now with 15 branches strewn across Los Angeles and the surrounding regions, Mindful Health Solutions is bringing innovative psychiatric services to every patient that needs them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 14% of the U.S. adult population will experience a bout of Major Depressive Disorder in their lives. Also known as depression, these episodes can cause a range of disruptive symptoms that last until treatment is pursued.

Symptoms of a Major Depressive Disorder include

Mood Swings

Anxiety

Apathy

Hopelessness

Loss of Interest in Pleasurable Activities

To best address Major Depressive Disorders, Richard Bermudes and his team have focused on an outpatient psychiatric service that is as expansive as it is inclusive, as effective as it is innovative.

Innovative Psychiatric Care: What to Expect

Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) is a form of Major Depressive Disorder that does not respond well to conventional talk therapy and medication. Nearly 40% of adults experiencing a Major Depressive Disorder will also experience resistance to treatment. For patients struggling to progress through conventional mental health channels, TMS Therapy provides a chance at progress.

What Is TMS Therapy?

Advancements in medical technology would lead to the FDA approving TMS therapy for treatment in 2008. Dr. Richard Bermudes was one of the early adopters of the technology, offering TMS therapy in 2007. Dr. Bermudes would begin integrating TMS therapy while working on a book addressing the subject. His work was published in the American Psychiatric Association under “Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation: Clinical Applications for Psychiatric Practices.”

TMS therapy takes place in an office setting where patients comfortably relax for between 30 and 60 minutes. During this process, a medical professional will guide localized electromagnetic pulses toward the area of the brain most known for regulating symptoms of depression.

TMS therapy is FDA-cleared, non-invasive, and traditionally well tolerated. Patients will undergo treatment for up to eight weeks, depending on how quickly they take to the service.

Are there Side Effects to TMS Therapy?

Some patients report mild discomfort that quickly dissipates during treatment. As TMS does not impact the bloodstream, it does not have the same traditional side effects found in other medications. Patients can return immediately to work or other daily activities upon completing their session.

Expanding Services With New Los Angeles Location

As more and more people come to realize the benefits that transcranial magnetic stimulation can provide, the industry itself begins to experience a boon. Dr. Richard Bermudes and CFO Brad Hummel recently unveiled two new locations near Sacramento as well as Los Angeles, raising their total branch number to 15.