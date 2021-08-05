The 2020 Pandemic brought on many changes in the workforce and the world of business. With so many new guidelines and safety measures to follow, many workers and employees took time to look and assess if they would want to stay in the rat race of the typical 9 to 5. Many have considered what some people have been doing for a while and that is starting their own business or at the very minimum doing something on the side. First and foremost, there are no get rich quick avenues that are true. It takes a lot of time, work and effort to get anything up and going. However, some may argue that affiliate marketing is by far one of the easiest ways to earn income beyond the typical 9 to 5. Okay, some may be wondering exactly what affiliate marketing is. Let’s take a look.

Affiliate marketing is the undertaking of marketing another person’s or company’s service or product. The affiliate finds a product or service that they like and enjoy then simply promotes that particular service or product while earning a portion of the profit from the sales. The affiliate links track the sales from one website to the other. Many, like Shalom Lamm, think that affiliate marketing is good for businesses. It is good for everyone involved in the process.

The ones involved in the process are the creators of the service or product who wants to sell the product, the one who advertises or the affiliate who markets the service or product and the consumer who buys the service or product. First, as mentioned, the seller or creator can be any type of business entity, i.e…..sole proprietor, large corporation, partnership, merchant, or vender as it does not matter as long as they have a service or product to market or advertise. The items can be a service like tutorials or online courses. Or, it can be physical products like household goods. The creator or seller is also referred to as the brand at times and has no need to be actually involved in the advertising or marketing aspect although it can be the advertiser. As an advertiser it can start a drop shipping or become a SaaS company to reach or leverage affiliates to help with the advertising of their marketing software. Next, the affiliate who is also called the publisher is the one to appeal to the consumer and promote in such a way to increase sales as that’s how they get paid. Once the consumer purchases or buys that service or product, a portion of the profits go to the publisher (affiliate).