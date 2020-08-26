Online Physio Treatment: All you Need to Know
The current
Covid-19 global pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, with the
arrival of a ‘new normal’ that involves social distancing and stay at home
directives. While we have always made good use of the Internet, the emergence
of the Coronavirus has led to an increased reliance on digital solutions, and
you can now receive physio treatment from professionals while in the comfort of
your own home.
How Does Online
Physio Treatment Work?
Using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), the
specialist has a video conference with the patient, which enables him or her to
provide you with a suitable exercise program, and the clinic would record the
session and send it to you, which allows you to revisit the physio’s comments.
Whether you need a physio in Rouse Hill or Wenty, there are specialist
physio centres that now offer online consultations.
Physical Injury Recovery
If you are currently recovering from a physical injury,
it is important to seek out the help of a professional physiotherapist, and
with online appointments, you can receive professional advice that will result
in an exercise plan that is designed around you and your needs. We must all
heed the government warnings about Covid-19 and rather than your recovery being
delayed because of this, simply book an online appointment with a physio and
you can receive the guidance you need to recover safely and quickly. Here is an
interesting article on how attitudes toward health have
changed over the years, which makes for an interesting read.
Hands-On Treatment
It is likely that the physio would request that you
are ready for exercise at the time of the video call, when you can communicate
and the specialist can ask you to carry out a range of motions and report back
feelings, and this enables the expert to create an effective set of exercises.
The physio can also monitor you actually doing the exercises, which ensures
that you are doing them correctly, and should you wish to have another online
session in the near future, this can easily be arranged.
Successful Treatment
Studies have shown that the results from online
treatment are on a par with conventional same-room consultations, and in some
ways, video conferencing is more effective, and the provider records the entire
session and sends the file to you, so you can review everything at your own
pace. Click here for Australian government guidelines regarding physical
health.
Scheduling an Online Appointment
As you can imagine, there are a lot of patients who
prefer online physio sessions, which means you need to book well in advance. It
shouldn’t be difficult finding a professional physio clinic that offers online
appointments, and their location doesn’t matter as far as you are concerned, as
long as you are both free at the same time.
Rather than risk catching the Coronavirus, you can now
have an online consultation with a leading physiotherapist, and this will aid
your recovery.
Recent Comments