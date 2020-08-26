Online Physio Treatment: All you Need to Know

The current

Covid-19 global pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, with the

arrival of a ‘new normal’ that involves social distancing and stay at home

directives. While we have always made good use of the Internet, the emergence

of the Coronavirus has led to an increased reliance on digital solutions, and

you can now receive physio treatment from professionals while in the comfort of

your own home.

How Does Online

Physio Treatment Work?

Using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), the

specialist has a video conference with the patient, which enables him or her to

provide you with a suitable exercise program, and the clinic would record the

session and send it to you, which allows you to revisit the physio’s comments.

Whether you need a physio in Rouse Hill or Wenty, there are specialist

physio centres that now offer online consultations.

Physical Injury Recovery

If you are currently recovering from a physical injury,

it is important to seek out the help of a professional physiotherapist, and

with online appointments, you can receive professional advice that will result

in an exercise plan that is designed around you and your needs. We must all

heed the government warnings about Covid-19 and rather than your recovery being

delayed because of this, simply book an online appointment with a physio and

you can receive the guidance you need to recover safely and quickly. Here is an

interesting article on how attitudes toward health have

changed over the years, which makes for an interesting read.

Hands-On Treatment

It is likely that the physio would request that you

are ready for exercise at the time of the video call, when you can communicate

and the specialist can ask you to carry out a range of motions and report back

feelings, and this enables the expert to create an effective set of exercises.

The physio can also monitor you actually doing the exercises, which ensures

that you are doing them correctly, and should you wish to have another online

session in the near future, this can easily be arranged.

Successful Treatment

Studies have shown that the results from online

treatment are on a par with conventional same-room consultations, and in some

ways, video conferencing is more effective, and the provider records the entire

session and sends the file to you, so you can review everything at your own

pace. Click here for Australian government guidelines regarding physical

health.

Scheduling an Online Appointment

As you can imagine, there are a lot of patients who

prefer online physio sessions, which means you need to book well in advance. It

shouldn’t be difficult finding a professional physio clinic that offers online

appointments, and their location doesn’t matter as far as you are concerned, as

long as you are both free at the same time.