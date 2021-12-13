Organizational Culture in Business

Several factors usually contribute to the success or failure of organizational change. One of the most important and often overlooked is organizational culture. Culture is the invisible hand that shapes everything organizations do: how they make decisions, treat each other, work together, and how they perform.

Jonathan Osler states that for companies to have an organizational culture in business, they must “promote the values, behaviours and norms that align with intended results.” Osler also says to have a solid organizational culture, there should be a clear mission statement. This way, it will attract employees who believe in the same values and support its goals.

According to him, there are six critical steps to creating a thriving organizational culture:

Define the culture:

This means coming up with a set of values, behaviours and norms that represent the company. It’s essential to be specific when defining the culture so everyone is on the same page.

Communicate the culture:

This means sharing the company’s values with employees, customers and suppliers. Everyone needs to be aware of what the company stands for and what’s expected.

Model the culture:

This means living up to the standards and values of the company as an example for others. It’s important not to expect others to follow your lead if you aren’t willing to do the same.

Reinforce the culture:

He says, “It’s not enough to simply communicate a set of values and norms; organizations must consistently reinforce them throughout the organization”. For example, if it’s stated that everyone is treated equally in an organization, promotion opportunities will need to be available to all employees. He says that you should avoid creating “a culture of status, consumption or secrecy” because this will mislead others and set them on a wrong path.

Evaluate the culture:

It’s essential to regularly check in with others and ensure everyone is on the same page. He recommends providing feedback as often as possible, such as through surveys or informal conversations. He states the importance of celebrating successes and recognizing those who do things right. Give rewards when appropriate, but make sure to avoid favouritism.

Evolve, but don’t destroy: