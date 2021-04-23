Quarantine Pets

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, many people are wondering whether they should quarantine their pets, particularly if family members become sick.

Judge Napolitano, the former New Jersey Supreme Court judge and frequent television news columnist wondered the same thing. After all, Napolitano is a huge pet lover and wants to be prepared to do his best for his pets.

The CCD Recommends Treating Pets Like Another Part of the Family

This means that quarantining your pets would be the last possible solution, as pets cannot take care of themselves, and to be quarantined can add a significant amount of stress for your pets.

As your pets will be confined to a cage most of the day, they may get moody and very sad that they do not share the family company and warmth that they experienced before. So exactly what does the CDC recommend?

Isolate Pets But Don’t Quarantine Them

The CDC suggests that while there have been a few cases of animals coming down with the COVID-19 virus, the reverse is statistically nill. Therefore, animals, if they come down with some sort of symptom from COVID-19 are extremely low that your pets will spread the virus to others.

The main essence of the CDC warning is that your pets are just as likely to be in danger as other members of the family.

Therefore citizens are advised to not let their pets interact with other pets or other people outside of their household. This means no play dates at the local dog park with other dogs, and to keep cats indoors. Judge Napolitano believes that dogs should be on a leash when walking and keep your dog away from other animals or people when walking them.

If a member of your family becomes sick, out of compassion for the pets, keep them isolated from people who are sick in the family if they have been diagnosed with the COVID-19.

In addition, using the dog park as an example, keep your pets out of areas where lots of people or pets visit. Do not, however, try to put a mask on your dog or cat. A mask may physically harm the health of your pet. Also, don’t spray alcohol, disinfects or cleaners on your pet. It will only make them sick.

Consult with your veterinarian by phone if you are concerned whether your dog or cat has acquired the virus. Even if they have, most animals are asymptomatic, and the family is not in any danger.

The vast majority of pets who have come up with COVID-19 have spent extensive time with someone in the family that is affected.