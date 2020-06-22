Reviewing ZenBusiness, IncFile, and Northwest for LLC Formation

When it comes to forming a limited liability company, you’ll most likely be on the hunt for companies to aid in the formation of your new business. In this article, we’ll be reviewing just a few of these formation services: ZenBusiness, IncFile, and Northwest.

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness has been deemed number one upon the rankings of the best services for LLCs. Between their astounding customer service as well as their highly competitive pricing and easy to understand, concise business plans, you would be hard-pressed to find a business better skilled to service your LLC. If you have just a mere thirty-nine dollars to invest in your company, ZenBusiness might be the best option for you and your team.



You will have access to three packages to choose from when you hire ZenBusiness as your professional limited liability company formation service. Regardless of what package best fits your company, all three come with a few crucial items such as registered agent services, operating agreement that is free of charge, and CPA assessments. If you decide that ZenBusiness is the way to go for your business, by purchasing their Premium package, you will be given access to resources such as a unique email for your business, resources to streamline your website, as well as access to domain privacy.



IncFile

IncFile has many similarities with ZenBusiness. However, they might just surpass ZenBusiness in the pricing department. For only a stunning zero dollars and zero cents (not including state fees), you are automatically granted access to IncFile’s Silver package. Within this package, you will find services such as registered agents as well as alerts for company compliance. For only forty dollars more, you could have access to their operating agreement. In addition to their Silver package, IncFile offers two more, the “Gold” and “Platinum” packages. Each of these packages is priced at $149 and $249, respectively, as well as the additional state fees. IncFile might be the exact company you’ve been looking for all of this time.



When you are just starting out, just like anything else, starting with the smallest and most affordable option would most likely be the wisest option. If you do find it crucial to have access to services such as banking resolution, registration for your company’s EIN, contract templates, and filing services, it might be in your best interest to look into the Gold and Platinum packages. There is truly no right or wrong answer for which package you might decide on. It’s all based on what will serve your company in the here and now.

Northwest

Northwest must come up second for their customer service. At the time at which you sign on with Northwest, you are immediately granted with a professionally trained Corporate Guide who is available at any time to answer any questions your company may face. In doing this, Northwest has avoided the all too failure scenario of contacting customer support only to speak with a multitude of different individuals to answer just one question. Having a personal Corporate Guide allows you to build a relationship and have confidence in your answers.



While fantastic customer service is a large part of Northwest’s nature, they also specialize in business formation completed solely online. With all of the resources, information, and seasoned professionals to walk alongside you as you start your business, Northwest truly delivers. We are beginning to notice a trend as Northwest is following closely behind ZenBusiness and IncFile and is also offering registered agents free of charge as a part of their basic package.



Which One Will You Choose?

As we mentioned before, there is no single right option. There are a multitude of correct paths you can take for your business as long as you have devoted the time and effort necessary to be aware of your company’s needs. Whether you choose ZenBusiness, InFIle, Northwest, or any other LLC formation companies, put in the work to guarantee a complete understanding of which company is best for you. TRUiC has provided a more in-depth analysis of each of these companies, and more, on their website. Be sure to check it out here: https://howtostartanllc.com/reviews/llc-formation-top-five.