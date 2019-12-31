SEO Digital Marketing Guide
If you dabble in online content creation, you’ve probably heard of SEO which stands for Search Engine Optimization. It happens to be one of the most prominent forms of digital marketing. The purpose of SEO is to create content that ranks in the top search engine results page (SERP) for your niche. Let’s dive into this digital marketing guide for SEO.
There are several things you can do to optimize your content
to rank high on SERP. SEO plays a big part in influencing how your content will
be ranked organically in various search engines. Things like keywords, inbound
and outbound links, and flesch reading scores all play a part in your SERP
ranking. Let’s break it down further.
When writing an article select a corresponding keyword. For
instance, if you’re writing an article about the best hockey sticks, perhaps
your keyword or keyphrase is “hockey sticks.” Your keyword should
appear in about 2% of your text.
Flesch reading score determines how easy your text is to
read. When it comes to online content, aim for sentences with fewer than twenty
words. It’s also important not to use overly complex wording.
Inbound and outbound links are also important when it comes
to SEO. Inbound links are utilized within your site. For instance, an article
about the best hockey sticks can include a link to a post about the best hockey
skates. Outbound links can come in the form of affiliate marketing links
pointing your audience to the products you recommend.
It’s important to note in this SEO digital
marketing guide that Google updates its algorithm based on search trends. This
means you’ll have to stay up to date on current SEO practices to ensure your
content is fully optimized. If you need help with SEO, try utilizing a plugin
like Yoast. They analyze your content and provide you with a checklist for
changes you should make to optimize before publishing.
