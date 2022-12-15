Short Term vs Long Term Loans: Which Are Better for Small Business Owners?

There are many reasons why a business might want to get more money, like to cover short-term cash shortages or to hire more people during the busy season. Even though the amount of funding needed is one of the most important things to think about when looking for a lender, it is not the only thing that businesses should keep in mind as they look for money.

Another important thing to think about is whether the business loan is short-term or long-term. This affects the length of time it takes to pay back the loan, as well as other things. To choose the right loan for your business, you need to know more about long-term and short-term business loans.

What is considered long term?

Long-term business loans are a type of funding option that traditional lenders offer. They are meant to meet more long-term financing needs, like buying a business or expanding it in the future over a long period of time. With this kind of loan, you have to pay it back over a long period of time, sometimes as long as 10 or 20 years. Most of the time, these types of loans come with extra requirements, like collateral or limits on how much more money a business can get later.

What is short term?

Short-term loans are made for people who need money quickly. A short-term loan can help a small business get the money it needs quickly and flexibly if it has to deal with high demand or wants to take advantage of a new business opportunity. Alternative lenders offer these kinds of loans, and their loan rules are often less strict than those of traditional banks. This type of loan lets business owners get the money they need without taking on bigger, longer-term debt.

Long-term and short-term loans: pros and cons

Each type of loan has pros and cons, just like any other type of loan.

A long-term loan can be a good choice for small businesses that have been around for a while and need a lot of money over a long period of time. People who own businesses may be able to get these loans if they have good credit.

Cons: This kind of loan is hard to get and requires a lot of paperwork and security. This could be a problem for small businesses that are just starting out or do not need a lot of money.

Cash Advances

Long-term loans don’t let you change your mind or pay them back quickly like short-term loans do. Also, because they often work closely with small business owners, alternative short-term lenders may know more about what they need. Alternative lenders don’t just look at your credit score when deciding whether or not to give you a loan. This makes it easier for some small business owners to get the money they need.

What is the best type of business loan?

In the end, the type of funding you choose will depend on the needs of your business and what you plan to do with the money. A short-term business loan is often better for many small business owners because it lets them get the money they need quickly and start putting it to use right away. But some small business owners might need long-term financing to reach their business goals.

LendThrive can help you find the best loan fit for your business.