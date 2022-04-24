Should I Fix Cosmetic Damages to My Car Before Trying to Sell It?

Imagine you’re trying to sell your car. You’ve been driving it for years and it’s starting to show its age a bit, but you think it’s still got some good miles left in it. You clean it up as best you can and take some pictures, but there are a few cosmetic damages that you’re not sure what to do about. Should you try to fix them yourself or just sell the car as is?







Here are many reasons why you should consider fixing cosmetic damages to your car before trying to sell it:





Aesthetics

If you have a large dent or a big scratch on your car, it will be very noticeable to potential buyers. This can make your car look unappealing and turn people away from wanting to purchase it. By getting these cosmetic damages fixed, you can make your car look much nicer and increase its curb appeal.





Safety

In some cases, cosmetic damage can also affect the safety of your car. For example, if you have a cracked windshield, it could cause your visibility to be impaired while driving. This could put you and others on the road at risk. By getting the damage fixed, you can help to ensure that your car is safe to drive.





Avoid Costly Repairs

If you leave cosmetic damage unaddressed, it could eventually lead to more costly repairs being necessary. For example, if you have a small dent in your car door, water could eventually get in and cause rusting. Once this happens, you would likely need to replace the entire door, which would be much more expensive than simply fixing the dent.





Maintain Your Car’s Value

If you want to maintain your car’s value, it’s important to keep up with all repairs, both big and small. By getting cosmetic damage fixed, you can help to keep your car’s value high in case you ever need to sell it or trade it in.





Get a Better Offer

If you do end up selling your car, you’re likely to get a better offer if the car is in good condition. This is because most people are willing to pay more for a car that doesn’t need any work to be done. By getting cosmetic damage fixed, you can make your car more attractive to buyers and get a better price.





Avoid Hassles

Trying to sell a car with cosmetic damage can be quite a hassle. You may have to lower your asking price significantly or be prepared to do a lot of negotiating. By getting the damage fixed, you can avoid all of this hassle and make selling your car much easier.





Improve Your Chances of Getting Approved for Financing

If you’re planning on financing your next car purchase, the dealership will likely give you a better interest rate if your trade-in car is in good condition. This is because they know they can sell it for a higher price and won’t have to put as much work into fixing it up. By getting cosmetic damage fixed, you can improve your chances of getting approved for financing.





