Should DoD Contractors Expect More CMMC Versions in the Future?

Have you been keeping up with the latest news on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)? If not, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.





The CMMC is a new certification process that was developed by the Department of Defense (DoD) in order to improve cybersecurity for contractors who do business with the department. The CMMC replaces the old DFARS 252.204-7012 clause, which required contractors to have a minimum level of security but did not specify how that security should be implemented.





The CMMC is designed to fill this gap by providing a more comprehensive approach to cybersecurity that includes specific requirements for each level of maturity. There are currently five levels of CMMC certification, with Level 1 being the lowest and Level 5 being the highest.





The CMMC is still in the early stages of development, and it is unclear how many more versions of the certification will be released in the future. However, it is likely that there will be at least one more version of the CMMC released within the next year or two. Let’s take a look at six reasons why this may be the case.





First, the CMMC is still evolving and being refined. As more contractors are certified and more feedback is gathered, it is likely that additional changes will be made to the certification process.





Second, the DoD has indicated that it plans to eventually require all contractors to be certified to at least Level 3 of the CMMC. While this may not happen for several years, it is still a possibility that could drive further changes to the certification process.



Third, the CMMC is being piloted with a small group of contractors. As the pilot program expands, it is likely that additional changes will be made to the certification process.





Fourth, the DoD has indicated that it plans to use the CMMC as a way to assess the cybersecurity posture of potential contractors. As more contractors are assessed, it is likely that additional changes will be made to the certification process.





Fifth, the CMMC is being developed with input from industry, academia, and government. As more stakeholders get involved in the development process, it is likely that additional changes will be made to the certification process.



Sixth, the CMMC is a new certification process and it will take time for it to mature. As the CMMC matures, it is likely that additional changes will be made to the certification process.





So, should DoD contractors expect more CMMC versions in the future? It is certainly possible. However, it is also important to remember that the CMMC is still a new certification process and it is likely that there will be some changes made as the process matures.



