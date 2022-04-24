Should My Company Invest in Cybersecurity Insurance?

Imagine this: it’s 3 a.m. and you’re sound asleep when your phone starts buzzing. You see that it’s an email from your company’s information technology department. They need you to log in ASAP. There’s been a data breach.







Your heart sinks as you realize that all of your company’s customer data has been compromised. Names, addresses, credit card numbers…it’s all out there for the taking.







Now imagine that you have cybersecurity insurance. In the event of a data breach, you’ll be covered for the cost of investigation, recovery, and legal fees. Not to mention the damage to your company’s reputation.





Many cybersecurity experts, including those at ThrottleNet, believe that cybersecurity insurance is a wise investment for any business. Here are many reasons why:





In the event of a cyber attack, cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of downtime and lost revenue. For example, if your company’s website is down due to a distributed denial of services (DDoS) attack, you’ll be covered for the cost of lost business.





Cybersecurity insurance will protect your company’s reputation in the event of a data breach or cyber attack. For example, if your company’s customer data is compromised, you’ll be covered for the cost of damage control, such as PR and crisis management.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of compliance with data privacy and security regulations, such as the general data protection regulation (DPR). For example, if your company is required to comply with the GDPR, you’ll be covered for the cost of data protection officer fees.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of cybercrime, such as phishing scams and malware attacks. For example, if your company’s email system is compromised by a phishing attack, you’ll be covered for the cost of recovery and cleanup.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of third-party liability, such as when your company is sued for negligence in the event of a data breach. For example, if your company is sued for failing to protect customer data, you’ll be covered for the cost of legal fees.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of first-party liability, such as when your company is sued for damages caused by a cyber attack. For example, if your company’s website is down due to a DDoS attack, you’ll be covered for the cost of lost business.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of employee training and education on cybersecurity best practices. For example, if your company provides cybersecurity training to its employees, you’ll be covered for the cost of the training program.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of cyber extortion, such as when your company is threatened with a DDoS attack unless a ransom is paid. For example, if your company is the victim of a ransomware attack, you’ll be covered for the cost of the ransom.





Cybersecurity insurance will cover the cost of data destruction, such as when your company needs to dispose of confidential data. For example, if your company needs to destroy customer data that is no longer needed, you’ll be covered for the cost of destruction.



