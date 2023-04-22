Should you learn to drive an automatic car?

More drivers than ever are choosing to learn to drive in an automatic car! If you’re looking to learn to drive, you may be wondering which transmission type you should learn to drive in and also the pros and cons of automatic cars. The guide below looks to explore automatic cars in more detail and why you should learn to drive in one!

How do automatic cars work?

Automatic cars have a transmission that doesn’t require the driver to change through the gears. Instead, the vehicle does this for you automatically. When compared with a manual car, there’s no need for a clutch pedal or gear stick and the gear stick is instead replaced by a shifter. The shifter allows the driver to choose between drive, park, neutral and reverse. To drive the vehicle, put the vehicle into ‘drive’ and press the accelerator. The vehicle will then change through the gears itself to match your speed.

Benefits of learning to drive in an automatic car:

There are a number of reasons why more drivers could be choosing to learn to drive in automatic cars.

Easier to drive. The driver does not need to change gears so usually automatic cars are easier to drive and it means your full attention can be on the road when driving.

Could be more efficient. Most modern automatic cars can actually change gears faster than a driver could in a manual car and they can also be incredibly efficient too.

Most electric cars are automatic. If you're buying a car with the intention of getting an electric vehicle, it can be handy to learn to drive in an automatic as EVs use this form of transmission.

More comfortable in stop start traffic. If you often drive on routes that have a lot of stop-start traffic, automatics can be better as there's no need to keep your foot on the clutch or constantly change gears.

Disadvantages of passing your test in an automatic car:

The main disadvantage of learning to drive in an automatic is that you will have an auto only license. This means you’ll not be legally allowed to drive a manual car. Whereas learning to drive in a manual car and have a valid licence means you can drive both manual and automatic cars. If you wish to drive a manual car with an auto only licences, you will need to take another driving course.

When it comes to buying your first car, automatic cars tend to be a little more expensive than manual cars. Whilst they could fit in with your budget though, when you’re a newly qualified driver you may not have much disposable income to spend on an expensive car.

Can you finance an automatic car?

If you do wish to get an automatic car but don’t have the money to pay for it outright, you could consider financing an automatic car instead! Car finance for automatic cars works in the same way as any other finance and as always, car loans are never guaranteed! You will need to meet the lenders criteria first before you can get a car but if you are approved, you can spread the cost of owning an automatic car into affordable monthly payments over an agreed term.

Are automatics cheaper to insure than manual cars?

When you’re a first time or young driver, you will usually experience some of the highest car insurance costs around. This is because you are more likely to have a road accident within your first year of driving. Usually, automatic cars can also be a little bit more expensive to insure. This is due to the more advanced technology used within automatic cars, their higher purchase price, and the cost to repair.