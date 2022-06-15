Steps to Help You Earn a Promotion

Jordan Sudberg is a pain management and leadership expert. He explains in this article what you need to do to get promoted in your current job or at a new job.

1. Make sure you are qualified for the job you want to move up. It is a crucial step, as promotions are given only to those employees who have proven that they deserve the new position. One of the main reasons people don’t get promoted is because of this simple mistake. If you have your eye on a position above your level, make sure you do everything in your power to prepare for it as if you already had it so that when (and if) it comes open, you will be ready for it.

2. Be a team player, not a loner. Jordan Sudberg points out, One of the fastest ways to get ahead is to be promoted before you are ready. The reason is that once you are promoted, you have access to more resources than an individual contributor, and promotion can be a great source of leverage. So those who show they know how to work as a team and can help others within the company will quickly gain influence and respect.

3. Don’t focus on your title but your impact. It is another common mistake that employees make when getting promoted. They want their job title changed but don’t want to change their work methods or attitude because they think this will hurt their chances of getting a new position. You have to be prepared to do a new job, so it would benefit you, in the long run, to start learning about different areas of the company and educating yourself on what skills you’ll need for each position.

4. Take the initiative. Jordan Sudberg points out that an excellent way to leverage a promotion is to find an opportunity you can create through proactivity. She suggests you should find ways to do more than your current job description to prepare for something greater. It is especially true when it comes down to leadership positions because most leaders will tell you that their number one quality is taking the initiative, even if their current job title isn’t a manager or leader yet.

5. Know your worth. It may seem counter-intuitive, but the best way to earn the respect of your superiors is to be prepared to ask for a raise if you feel you deserve it. If you have worked hard since joining the company and have proven that you deserve a promotion, don’t take anything for granted, says Sudberg.

6. See opportunities as challenges, not threats. Again, this is an essential step because it helps you see the bigger picture and also allows you to prepare for that promotion.

Preparing for a promotion is not always easy, but it will always be in your best interest. Be ready to learn new skills and be prepared to do what you need to get promoted. It can include everything from developing new products and services, growing your own company’s sales, or moving into a leadership position. It all depends on the company’s needs and current situation – but if you are prepared to handle the challenges that come with it, it will always be an opportunity.