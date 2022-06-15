How to Select a Virtual Assistant: The Complete Guide for Businesses

Did you know that around 45% of businesses close down during their first five years? If you own your own business and want to stay out of this statistic, then we highly recommend finding a virtual assistant to help you. We put together this guide to share how to select a virtual assistant.

Read on to learn our top tips so that you can make the best decision when looking into hiring a VA.

Pay Attention to Their Professionalism

When you are looking for the perfect virtual assistant to help you, take a look at how professional they are. Pay attention to how they answer their phone when you call and how they reply to your emails. These two things are a good indication of how they will handle phone calls and emails with your customers.

If they treat you well while you are on the phone with them, they will more than likely treat your clients well also. Once you hire a VA, you can also do random surveys and ask your clients how your virtual assistant is treating them and if they feel they are professional and friendly.

Skills

It is no use to hire a VA that does not have the skills necessary to complete the tasks you need help with. Curate a list of all the tasks you need assistance with and ask during the interview process how confident they feel with tackling the tasks you have on hand.

Besides those tasks, you also need a virtual assistant that has technology skills. If there is specific software that you will be using, ask how confident they feel with that software or program.

Personality

When you are working with a VA, you need to be compatible in order to have strong communication. You want to find someone that is friendly, detail-oriented, and enthusiastic with their job. It is important that they are also confident, but without being arrogant.

A good listener and being articulate is also a must so that they can get their message across to you or your clients.

Cost

Although price isn’t everything, you want to hire someone that you can afford and fits within your budget. You can check out how much virtual assistants are to have an idea of what you can expect to pay. Keep in mind that a VA with a higher price tag usually means that they have a lot of experience.

If you really do not have time to hire a VA, then choosing someone with the most experience will probably cost a little more than a brand-new VA that is just starting out.

Now You Know How to Select a Virtual Assistant

Now that you know how to select a virtual assistant, you can start writing up the top virtual assistant tasks you need help with and start looking for the perfect candidate to help you.

If this article came in handy, please continue browsing this section for our latest tips and tricks.