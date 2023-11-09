The Benefits of Hiring A Personal Injury Attorney

Insurance companies never want to play fair. Period.

Big insurance companies such as Nationwide are not on your side, and they never want to be. They are on the side of Wall Street and investors, and their goal is to maximize their profits every year and keep each claim for the lowest amount possible.

Although this is such a common issue in America, do you know who can help? An experienced personal injury attorney.

These lawyers are experts in negotiating with insurance adjusters, fighting for your rights, and obtaining the maximum compensation that you deserve, every step of the way.

But what are some additional reasons to hire a personal injury lawyer after you have been in a serious accident and the insurance company won’t pay? Let’s find out.

You Don’t Have To Pay Anything Out of Your Pocket

You heard that right.

When you choose to hire a Philadelphia personal injury attorney from Rosenbaum and Associates, you don’t need to pay anything out of your own pocket.

Instead, they take a percentage of your settlement if they win your case. So if they don’t win, you don’t pay.

According to a survey by Nolo, people who hire a personal injury attorney receive more than four times as much compensation as those who handle a personal injury case on their own. So it’s a win-win for everyone, except for the insurance company.

They Can Negotiate With The Insurance Companies

As someone who has spoken with insurance adjusters in the past, they are actually very nice people who have exceptional skills with customers.

But that is how they are trained.

Insurance adjusters are trained to be under the guise as an amazing person who truly cares for you and your injuries. But that couldn’t be the truth from what they are trying to do.

In reality, the insurance adjusters want to try to keep your settlement as low as possible, and they will take anything you say out of context to be held against you in a court of law. But don’t worry, a personal injury attorney can help.

These attorneys know the expert tactics to stand up to these adjusters because they know the strategies that work. In addition, most attorneys might be able to help you speak with these adjusters and know what to say and what not to say.

They Have Legal Knowledge and Experience

When you choose to hire a personal injury attorney, make sure they are trained in the specific area of personal injury. For example, if you got into a serious car accident, you wouldn’t want to hire a lawyer that specializes in mergers and acquisitions.

In addition, there are also specific laws and statutes to keep in mind in each state. For instance, in California, you have two years to file a lawsuit from the date of the accident. On top of that, you have three years to file a lawsuit in the State of Utah. Your lawyer will be knowledgeable regarding laws that can pertain to car accidents as well as catastrophic injury claims.

Your Interests Will Be Held In Mind

When you choose to hire a lawyer after a serious injury, it is a big decision.

There are so many lawyers to choose from, but at the end of the day, you need to find someone who is the right fit for your case and that you get along with. Just remember, that if you hire a personal injury attorney, you don’t have to pay anything out of your own pocket, they can negotiate with the insurance companies, and they have legal knowledge and expertise.

Just remember that your interests will be held in mind at all times, and your lawyer will do whatever they can to fight for the maximum compensation that you deserve.