Flocking to Florida: Why the State Has Become The Ultimate Destination for Movers

Florida has quickly become the number one state for people across the United States to move to. There have been changes in many aspects of Floridian society in recent years, driving new residents to be interested in the Sunshine State. This interest has caused a more than 3 million person increase in population in the past decade, helping Florida to surpass New York as one of the hottest housing markets in the country.

From the largest cities to the smallest towns, nearly every corner of Florida has seen a population increase. The residential housing market just surpassed $3.8 billion as a result of thousands of new homeowners moving to Florida. With positive changes in work-life balance and an overall increased quality of life, it is no surprise that many movers are looking to settle down here.

When making a move to Florida, experts agree that it is important to carefully consider wants and needs before deciding on a forever home. From pricing, to square footage, to location, there are many factors that may influence a home-buying decision. This can be confusing and tedious for hopeful homeowners to navigate alone. This is why many services and third-party groups are becoming available to assist movers. What was once a tedious and daunting process can now be streamlined, helping to continue the migration to Florida for years to come.