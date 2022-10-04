The Benefits of Web3 Technology for Workers

The internet has changed a great deal since introduction. In the beginning, it was a wild west of text-only information. As digital hierarchies and data regulations formed, the web was overtaken by big business. In recent years, thousands of developers have pushed to return the internet to a decentralized space everyone can own. This new phenomenon is known as Web3, and it includes blockchains, tokenized communities, and decentralized finance.

While there are several uses and applications for Web3 technologies, the overarching theme is self-ownership for all. In an age where digital technology is revolutionizing work, workers are taking this self-liberation message to heart. For some workers, that means becoming one’s own boss. Independent workers can have higher earning potential than salaried ones because they share their revenue with fewer people. As many as 90 million people might be self-employed by 2028.

For other workers, the leap to self-employment is too far. Instead, they want jobs that offer then more general flexibility. Some workers need hours outside the traditional 9-5. Others want to be able to work from anywhere in the world. In both cases, the remote work capabilities of digital technology benefits the worker. As technology changes, so does work.