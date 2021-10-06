The Dangers of Carbon Emissions

The Dangers of Carbon Emissions

Increasing dangers of carbon emissions are a significant concern for all living things on earth, including us humans. The danger is because rising atmospheric co2 levels threaten to alter the earth’s atmospheric chemistry, impacting plant and animal life. The rapid changes are accelerating and could result in global warming, the consequences of which will be felt around the globe. Some researchers believe that a collapse of the world economy may result from increased greenhouse gas emissions. Helen Lee Schifter uses green practices to do her part in reducing carbon emissions.

We can avert the impending disaster by changing our lifestyle and changing the way we produce energy. Changing to renewable power such as solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power will significantly reduce carbon emissions. The dangers of carbon emissions suggest that we should move toward “green living” as it is the only practical solution to cope with climate change. We need to minimize fossil fuels like coal, crude oil, natural gas, and nuclear fuel. In addition, we need to dramatically reduce or even replace the automobile’s fuel using carpool, bike riding, and walking.

The dangers of carbon emissions point out that increasing carbon emissions mask the rapid changes in the earth’s temperature. The increasing level of carbon dioxide is said to be the prime cause of climate change. If this rate continues unchecked, the increase of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will result in severe climate changes within the next half-century. The study also indicates that carbon dioxide is one of the primary drivers of global warming.

Carbon emissions have been said to be one of the biggest threats to the earth. According to NASA, carbon dioxide is the leading cause of the warming of the earth’s atmosphere. The dangers of carbon emissions show that the concentration of carbon dioxide is increasing at a rapid rate. The study shows that the dangers of carbon emissions may result in global warming and the subsequent changes in climate change.

The dangers of carbon emissions are pretty severe and must be taken into consideration. We are the cause of the rising temperatures of the earth. We are causing the rapid changes in weather patterns and climatic changes directly associated with climate change. We will run out of these two resources soon. The dangers of carbon emissions refer to the gradual increase in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.