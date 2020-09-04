The History of Kratom

Kratom is a leafy plant that was not known by people until recent times. The other name of Kratom is Mitragyna speciosa. These plants are pain relievers as they can be used in powdered or pill form. Although this is considered to be a herbal product, more research is being carried out into its effectiveness. However, some scientists are working to bring a change in its use. Being a native plant to Southeast Asia, this plant is widespread in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. If you want to see what Kratom is all about, Super Speciosa has it readily available.

This article takes a look at the history of this plant.

Where did Kratom originate from?

While the definitive origin of Kratom is relatively unknown, a few things can be assumed about this unique plant’s origin. A native plant to Southeast Asia, the native cultures have been found to use these plants. These plants were chewed by tribal societies, which acted as a great stimulant. It maximizes appetite, provides stimulation and boosts energy.

Some tribes would even consume it or use it as a beverage. Some people, though, could not use it due to its bitterness. It has also been known that tribal people used it to protect their injuries by using Kratom as a poultice. The workers and laborers that worked hard in the fields mostly enjoyed its use and sought great benefits from using it.

This plant is known for its ability to act as a stimulant when used in low quantities, however, it acts as an opiate with higher dosages. Another interesting piece of information about this plant is that although it does not have any opiate-like substance, it has substances that create a similar effect. The similarity in chemicals has forced scientists to conduct extensive research to determine if this unique plant can help to alleviate and treat addiction to opioids. It has been discovered that it bonds to the opioid receptors and thus works as a substitute.

When used in the conventional form, Kratom has never accounted for any deaths or any significant ailment in any patients. Kratom was used as a replacement for opiate substance for the first time in the 19th century with the plant’s documentation by Pieter Willem Korthals. According to him, this plant is used chiefly as a replacement for opium when it was unavailable. Many other scientists, including H. Ridley also identified that Kratom is one of the best substitutes for opium. When Kratom was investigated actively, it was found that it contains Mitragynine, which has opioid-like effects but mild consequences.

Kratom has also been used as a medicine to treat various ailments, starting from diabetes to diarrhea and many other issues. Although Kratom’s use has been banned in some countries, it is trendy among rural people who enjoy the sensation that it creates..