The Journalism Industry is Changing

Ken Kurson is someone with unique insights to share about the news industry and its continued evolution at an aggressive pace, the likes of which few could have forecasted. The transition from print media to digital media for many outlets is emblematic of these larger and broader changes that are occurring. These changes are in some cases quite dramatic; as they change the platforms that consumers and readers are accustomed to using in order to access their news. Of course, press barons and publishers – and editors and their staffs, have an incredible responsibility in terms of ensuring that the most accurate news and information is produced for them, in a systematic fashion.

Ken Kurson writes about this paradigm shift in a variety of different ways that electrify audiences from all different backgrounds. The responsibility that is associated with producing and delivering the news to audiences on a national and even international basis, is one that cannot possibly be overstated. The need for good quality journalism is equally important in order to ensure that our lawmakers and prominent and well-regarded officials are kept in check.

In government our founders created a system of checks and balances. But ultimately it’s the freedom of the press that’s sacrosanct nature is something that is incredibly precious. This heightened priority that should be given to this freedom that we cherish so dearly in our nation, allows for the press to produce content. But producing content and the news is not nearly enough.

It’s also important for that content to be truthful and as accurate as humanly possible. The world’s politics are as polarized as perhaps ever before. American politics are of course equally polarized – if not more so. There needs to be a continued understanding and effort on the part of members of the news media and journalists that are tasked with producing the news and quality content, to mass audiences, and the general public.

This responsibility cannot be taken lightly – and the prospect of a respective reporter’s opinion or own pontification of his or her personal views seeping into his or her general and raw news reporting is a real prospect and dangerous that has to be considered. In a day and age where so much mismanagement is occurring – where there are businesses and industries where outright fraud is being committed – journalists’ jobs and the important role they play in preserving our democratic republic cannot possibly be overstated.

The way to combat ignorance is by way of education and ensuring the public is on the receiving end of a steady stream of accurate information that is corroborated by sources. The process of sourcing is indeed a challenging one at times, for journalists. It’s for that reason that there are various ways of going about sourcing methods. Of course, there exists “on the record,” “off the record,” and “background,” in terms of the different ways sources can communicate with reporters. This is meant to provide sources with an enhanced level of comfort that will hopefully lead them to feeling more inclined to provide information to reporters and members of the press.