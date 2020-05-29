The Many Uses of Marijuana
Many of us are familiar with the wonder drug that is marijuana. Almost every day there is a new article, new review, or study released on how cannabis (or cannabis derivatives) are shown to help treat a new illness or ailment. This article offers a comprehensive look at the many uses and benefits of cannabis and hemp.
Marijuana
THC, or Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. THC releases dopamine, the chemical that activates the reward system in the brain and responsible for the euphoric effects of the plant. Although mostly known for its recreational properties, marijuana is actually a very dynamic plant with much to offer the world.
Control epileptic seizures
Treat cancer
Improve lung health
Relieve insomnia
Decrease anxiety
Prevent Alzhiemer’s
Ease symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Calming muscle spasms
Treat glaucoma
Relieve arthritic discomfort
Treat PTSD
Increase metabolism
Smooths tremors with Parkinson’s disease
Treat addiction
Eliminate nightmares
Stimulate appetite
Reduce nausea
Treat Crohn’s disease
Increase effectiveness of Hepatitis C
Improve symptoms of Lupus
Protect the brain
How is it so useful?
Interestingly, many of the similar chemical compounds and effects impact a wide range of illnesses, which allow them to be treated. The most prevalent health benefit is soothing inflammation. More research is also being conducted on cannabis’ effects on the nervous system to understand its ability in treating neurological disorders. There are over 100 different cannabinoids within marijuana and hemp, the majority of which share similar chemical makeup to the parts of the body related to pleasure, thinking, appetite, and sensory perception. It is these structural similarities that allow cannabinoids to attach to cannabinoid receptors and change standard brain communication.
Hemp
Hemp and marijuana are both within the cannabis family, but their chemical and physical makeup, as well as usages are vastly different. One of the most notable differences, is the lack of psychoactive effects of hemp. The plant is not completely free of THC, the active ingredient that causes the effects. However, all hemp products contain only a trace amount, no more than 3%. In regard to usefulness, hemp has even more uses and applications than marijuana.
Believe it or not, the numerous benefits of marijuana and hemp have been known for longer than most people realize. Recognition of cannabis as a medicinal aid dates as far back as 2900 BC, when Chinese Emperor Fu Hsi praised its abilities. Hemp was even a prominent crop in the United States before being villainized by the federal government and politicians. In 1970, the 1937 Marijuana Tax Act was abolished and effectively made all cannabis cultivation illegal. However, states are gradually recognizing marijuana and hemp’s position as medical assets and legalizing. As cannabis products become legal nationwide, this will lead to better funding, more research, and more treatments.
Recent Comments