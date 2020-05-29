The Many Uses of Marijuana

Many of us are familiar with the wonder drug that is marijuana. Almost every day there is a new article, new review, or study released on how cannabis (or cannabis derivatives) are shown to help treat a new illness or ailment. This article offers a comprehensive look at the many uses and benefits of cannabis and hemp.

Marijuana

THC, or Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. THC releases dopamine, the chemical that activates the reward system in the brain and responsible for the euphoric effects of the plant. Although mostly known for its recreational properties, marijuana is actually a very dynamic plant with much to offer the world.

Control epileptic seizures

Treat cancer

Improve lung health

Relieve insomnia

Decrease anxiety

Prevent Alzhiemer’s

Ease symptoms of multiple sclerosis

Calming muscle spasms

Treat glaucoma

Relieve arthritic discomfort

Treat PTSD

Increase metabolism

Smooths tremors with Parkinson’s disease

Treat addiction

Eliminate nightmares

Stimulate appetite

Reduce nausea

Treat Crohn’s disease

Increase effectiveness of Hepatitis C

Improve symptoms of Lupus

Protect the brain

How is it so useful?

Interestingly, many of the similar chemical compounds and effects impact a wide range of illnesses, which allow them to be treated. The most prevalent health benefit is soothing inflammation. More research is also being conducted on cannabis’ effects on the nervous system to understand its ability in treating neurological disorders. There are over 100 different cannabinoids within marijuana and hemp, the majority of which share similar chemical makeup to the parts of the body related to pleasure, thinking, appetite, and sensory perception. It is these structural similarities that allow cannabinoids to attach to cannabinoid receptors and change standard brain communication.

Hemp

Hemp and marijuana are both within the cannabis family, but their chemical and physical makeup, as well as usages are vastly different. One of the most notable differences, is the lack of psychoactive effects of hemp. The plant is not completely free of THC, the active ingredient that causes the effects. However, all hemp products contain only a trace amount, no more than 3%. In regard to usefulness, hemp has even more uses and applications than marijuana.