The Most Common Causes of Car Accidents

Car accidents happen every single day in the United States.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 42,795 people died in car accidents in 2022. Furthermore, the number of deadly accidents in the US has increased by more than 16%, even with the pandemic coming to a standstill.

But how fatal car accidents possibly happen with modern safety features being implemented into new vehicles and more safety measures being implemented than ever before?

Let’s find out.

Distracted Driving

As stated from the CDC, “distracted driving is doing another activity that takes the driver’s attention away from driving.”

Performing the act of distracted driving can be anything from looking at your phone, texting your friends, doing makeup, or even trying to change a song. In addition, there are nine people that are killed every single day due to distracted driving accidents.

Although it might be easy to do something as easy as looking at your phone while sitting in traffic, the consequences of distracted driving can be catastrophic.

A friend of mine a few years ago was driving on a road in Arizona, and he decided to look at his phone for just five seconds while on the road. What he didn’t realize is that in the span of that time, he ran into a tree and totaled his car.

So, just don’t do it.

Speeding

When you turn 16 and get your first car, it might be awesome to think about how fast you can go on the freeway with your buddies.

But what if that turns into something deadly? What if you are the driver of a brand-new car and your friend in the passenger seat dies because you went too fast?

Now you have blood on your hands.

In terms of the consequences of speeding, it varies per state and the area you are in. For example, the speeding limit on a highway is obviously going to be much different as compared to a residential neighborhood.

If you get your first speeding ticket, the consequences are minor, but if you get more tickets, you could potentially have your license suspended or even have to go to court at some point.

So, if you don’t want to get into any issues with the law, it’s simple. Follow the speed limit.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

A DUI can be life-changing.

If you are heading home from a party and you just took six shots of vodka, and now you are choosing to drive home, that is NEVER a good idea. If you get pulled over being under the influence, that can change your life.

A DUI is going to stay on your record for years, it is going to cost thousands of dollars to hire quality lawyers to help, and your employment might be impacted. Lastly, there are around 37 people that die every single day because of a drunk driver in the United States alone. And you could be a part of that.

Weather and Poor Conditions

Unsurprisingly, the weather that you drive in makes a large difference in if you get into a car accident.

The most dangerous condition to drive in is actually rain. When wet water gets on the road, it can create a hazardous environment when the road is slick. In response, it creates an environment that is not safe for you and others.

When facing dangerous weather and conditions, it is best to be a safe driver. Remember to drive slower, be more aware of your surroundings, and more importantly stay safe. If anything, it might be safest to pull over to the side of the road and wait if conditions are that bad.

Stay Safe On The Roads Today

In summary, the most common causes of car accidents include distracted driving, speeding, driving under the influence, and weather conditions.

An attorney can help you get the maximum compensation that you deserve after a serious car accident, and they can also fight for your rights. In addition, hiring a personal injury attorney doesn’t cost you anything out of your own pocket.

Instead a lawyer from the Bonilla Law Firm works on a contingency fee basis, so if they don’t win your case, you don’t pay.