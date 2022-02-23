It can be complicated trying to navigate the rules for private employers and drug testing, especially in companies that operate in multiple states. It’s important to look at the specific state’s rules to ensure that you’re following the appropriate regulations. Things can vary considerably, for example, some states like California don’t allow random drug testing in the private sector, except for in a very narrow set of cases. On the other hand, there are states like Texas that are wide open as far as drug testing and afford private employers a lot more rights to test their employees. As such there’s no blanket set of rules, and you’ll have to look at the state specific legislation and rules. For more information on the rules on private employers implementing drug and alcohol testing policies, keep reading.



Workplace Drug Testing Rules in Texas

Texas is a state that gives employers a lot of rights in terms of what drug testing they can do on their employees. It’s very easy to do pre-employment drug testing, as you’ll find in most states in the USA. Texas drug testing laws allow for random drug testing in all professions. This means that an employer can set up regular randomized drug testing, which can work as a good way to deter employees from using drugs. In order to be able to randomly drug test, the company must use a scientific method that makes sure the testing is really random and ensures adequate spacing throughout the year. In Texas, employers can also do suspicion-based testing, which allows them to test employees they suspect to be drugs or alcohol.



Workplace Drug Testing Rules in California

On the other hand California has stricter drug testing rules and requires that employers respect their employees right to privacy. Like in Texas, it is relatively easy to conduct pre-employment drug testing in the state of California, but once the employee is hired it becomes increasingly difficult to do drug testing. Pre-employment drug testing must happen between the time a job offer is given to the candidate, and before they begin their duties. It’s a short window in which the company can easily test its employees. Randomized drug testing is not legal in the state of California, except for in a few cases, such as ‘safety-sensitive’ positions and for federal employees. It is possible to drug test after an accident in the workplace, and also if there is reasonable suspicion that the employee is under the influence of drugs or alcohol while at work. But there are strict guidelines to follow to ensure that you’re respecting your employee’s right to privacy and that there is genuine need to do the testing.



As you can see, there is considerable variation between the rules and regulation in California and Texas, so you can only imagine how much it varies for the other states. For this reason, we suggest looking into the specific rules for your home state.