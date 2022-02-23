6 Benefits of Having an English Goldendoodle as a Family Pet

English Goldendoodles make lovely family pets because of a number of reasons. Not only are English Goldendoodles ideal playmates for children, but English Goldenddoles have light shedding which is ideal for people with allergies. If you’re looking for a new family pet, consider having an English Goldendoodle join your family.

1- Light Shedders

One of the few cons to owning any dog is the fact that they shed. English Goldendoodles, on the other hand, shed very little. They are actually hypoallergenic, which means they are not as irritable to people with allergies to dogs. These shedding properties make maintenance extremely easy. You will spend less time brushing out knots in their fur, vacuuming and sweeping the house, and will save money on grooming services. You won’t ever have to worry about fur being shed in every corner of the house.

2- Highly Intelligent

The English Goldendoodle is a crossbreed between the Golden Retriever and the Poodle–two dog breeds that rank amongst the top five most intelligent canines. This makes it an ideal dog breed to rely on in multiple situations. Intelligence is a spectrum; it can cover the ability to learn new tricks, the connection it has to its owner, and the ability to adapt to new environments. You will find that the English Goldendoodle is highly affectionate, exhibiting a high emotional IQ. English Goldendoodles are able to sense the emotions of their owners while also retaining the ability to be continuous learners.

3- Have A Great Temperament

The English Goldendoodle is a caring, sweet, and loving dog breed. They do not respond well to a strict, loud, and harsh training style. You will find that English Goldendoodles can also easily adapt and react to almost any type of environment. They make great family pets due to their adaptability. They make the perfect pet for new pet owners and learn a lot faster than most other dog breeds. Your English Goldendoodle will also display a high level of loyalty.

4- Easily Trainable

When measuring trainability in dog breeds, experts look at the number of repetitions it takes for a type of breed to learn a new trick. In the average dog, it can take anywhere from 30-50 repetitions. One source estimates that Poodles can learn a new trick in as little as 3 to 5 repetitions. That is significantly lower than the average amount for most dogs! Further, Golden Retrievers are part of the “retriever” breed, which has historically been used for hunting. These types of dogs have to be easily trainable or else they’d fail in the field. Furthermore, it comes as no surprise that the English Goldendoodle takes on these intelligent gene traits, too.

5- Child Friendly

One of the worse discoveries new dog owners can learn is that their dog is aggressive towards children. English Goldendoodles make a great breed choice for families because they behave great around kids due to their high level of adaptability.

6- Have Minimal Health Risks