Tips on Treating Your Pesky Allergies

Itchy eyes, repetitive sneezing and a permanently runny nose are all symptoms of allergies. If these systems develop at the same time each year, they are categorized as seasonal allergies. Thankfully, there are many things you can do to lessen their impact.

Seasonal Allergy Struggles

Let’s begin with explaining why people develop allergies in the first place. This state happens when the body’s immune system reacts to a substance by seeing it as a threat. It develops antibodies to fight these allergens. The next time this so-called threat is detected, the body produces even more antibodies, releasing histamine and chemical mediators that lead to an allergic reaction. These chemicals are what causes the symptoms in the nose, throat, eyes, etc. As the end result, a person ends up with itchy and runny eyes, a runny nose and inflamed, swollen sinuses. Breathing through your nose can also be difficult too and even coughs are not excluded.

The most common trigger of seasonal allergies is pollen that is spread by the wind and can be inhaled or land in the eyes or on the skin. Keeping track of pollen forecasts is a good place to start but do remember that these change by the hour, and can be amplified by warm, dry and windy conditions. But, there are more triggers that you should be aware of.

Tips on Treating Your Seasonal Allergies

You may think that pollen is the culprit of your suffering, but other substances may trigger the symptoms as well as more than two-thirds of spring allergy sufferers have symptoms all year-round. The key is to know what you’re allergic to, and how to treat your particular symptoms.

Clean your HVAC filters regularly

If you are suffering from any kind of allergies, you cannot afford to skip cleaning your air filter in your HVAC system. Not only will this help your allergies, but it will also help your AC work more efficiently, saving you money on your monthly Inspire Energy bill. Therefore, this step should form part of everyone’s routine regardless of allergies.

Keep your windows and doors shut during the allergy season

This goes both for your home and your car.

Clean yourself head to toe after spending time outdoors

Take a shower, wash your hair and change your clothes after you’ve been outside. The same goes for your laundry that should not be hung outside to dry as pollen can stick to it and therefore, enter your home which should be your safe haven.

Protect yourself when going outside

When mowing the land, wear a NIOSH 95 protective mask and take the appropriate medication beforehand. You can wear wraparound sunglasses to protect your eyes, and apply a small amount of petroleum jelly to the insides of the nostrils to prevent some allergens from reaching the sensitive lining of the nose.

Beware of additional triggers

Smoke from fireplaces could also irritate you during winter, whereas you should also be aware of insect bites and stings that are common throughout summer. Chlorine in swimming pools is also not your friend and neither are many ingredients found in Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter candy. Pine trees could also trigger your allergies from Thanksgiving to Christmas, so they are by no means reserved for spring and fall.