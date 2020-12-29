Top Communication Tools for Your Remote Workforce

Remote working has long been considered one of the perks for working for a modern, forward-thinking employee. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the number of people working from their homes, with many businesses (including Facebook and Google) expected to make this a permanent possibility for their teams.

With teams working across different locations, it’s important to maintain strong communication. The right communication tools can improve collaboration within your teams, keeping them connected and engaged, maintaining your business’ productivity.

Improve remote communication within your business with these top communication tools for your remote workforce.

Microsoft Teams is a popular solution for businesses. It’s free, provides a range of functions, and it integrates with your existing Microsoft applications including Microsoft Outlook. It’s an ideal tool for internal communications, providing chat functions and video calling, with the ability to set up guest access for external participants too.

RingCentral Office is fast becoming the leading solution for business communications. Providing video calling, VoIP services and an omni-channel cloud contact center, RingCentral is an all-in-one solution for keeping team connected. With solutions available to meet different budgets, it’s ideal for businesses of all sizes.

Slack is a tool that’s been used by businesses for several years now. It’s a simple application that can help teams stay connected wherever they are, ideal for project working. Providing faster and more effective solutions than email, it can easily be integrated with other applications too. Slack allows companies to work with other companies too – helping everyone keep track of a one-off or ongoing project.

Zoom has been one of the most visible online meeting tools worldwide this year. People love how easy it is to use, and for businesses, it provides you with multiple tools to enable better communication online. Zoom enables different types of online meetings, allowing businesses to host webinars, Q&As, conference rooms and more. A lot of people are using Zoom due to its easy integration with mobile apps and more, allowing users to join video calls wherever they are.

Creatives tend to thrive in an office environment to allow them to work quickly, get feedback and deliver. When working remotely, this connection risks disappearing. Luckily, InVision provides an enhanced communication experience to help designers work on projects seamlessly and easily. Used by a lot of household names, including Spotify, Amazon and HBO, it’s a professional. cloud-based design tool capable of some big things.

